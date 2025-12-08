Terry Santiel’s Lifelong Musical Legacy Comes Into Focus in The Groovalution’s Rockumentary, 'A Week Of What I Live For'

Terry Brooklyn Bridge 2 The Groovalution Logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Groovalution announced today that it is preparing an upcoming weeks-long creative session that will bring together international musicians, performers, and production collaborators to develop new material and capture behind-the-scenes content. The initiative expands on the format introduced in the group’s recently released 2025 documentary, A Week Of What I Live For, which documented a similar immersive production period.

Evolving the concept into “Weeks of What We Live For,” the upcoming sessions will include recording, rehearsals, a live performance, and additional collaborative activities that reflect the group’s creative workflow.

Percussionist Terry Santiel, who appeared in the documentary and has participated in previous sessions, is scheduled to join the upcoming production period. “I hope people get a chance to hear what we’re doing,” Santiel said during filming of the previous documentary.

A Los Angeles native, Santiel stepped into the world of professional music at just seventeen, drumming on tracks for Motown icons including The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and Smokey Robinson. His early years were shaped by an unwavering devotion to rhythm—an instinctual dedication that would carry him through decades of innovation, collaboration, and cultural impact.

“I hope people get a chance to hear what we’re doing. That’s the most important thing,” Santiel reflects—his words echoing the same purpose that has guided him since the beginning.

Santiel’s legacy spans generations. He has toured with Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, and Justin Timberlake, and helped forge new paths in sound as a founding member of Rose Royce. On the band’s classic hit “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore,” it was Santiel who championed the pioneering use of electronic drums—a bold move that reshaped the sonic possibilities of R&B.

But what he lives for has evolved.

After decades spent tailoring his talent to amplify the voices of others, Santiel has stepped into a new era—one defined by creative freedom, fearless experimentation, and a renewed commitment to personal expression. In partnership with ellee ven and The Groovalution, Santiel is producing, curating musicians, and shaping a sound that bridges the past, present, and future of groove itself.

His work with The Groovalution isn’t just another chapter. It is the culmination of a life lived entirely through rhythm, curiosity, and conviction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.