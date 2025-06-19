Dr. Anna Petropoulos Partners with GetHairMD™ to Offer Non-Invasive Hair Restoration Solutions to Boston’s North Shore

DANVERS, MA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD is proud to join forces with Dr. Anna Petropoulos, a Harvard-trained and double board-certified Facial Plastic Surgeon, and founder of the New England Facial Cosmetic Surgery Center and Center for Classic Beauty in Boston. Over 25 years ago she pioneered the original use of injectables and non-invasive treatments, ranking 9th nationally among the top aesthetic physicians. Today she remains a visionary leader in the field lecturing globally on the latest technological advances in facial rejuvenation and hair restoration.She is the Founding President of the Massachusetts Society for Facial Plastic Surgery and is also honored to serve on the Technology Committee of the American Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery and the ABFPRS Examination Committee.Dr. Petropoulos creates a natural, balanced, and vibrant appearance for her patients. With her vast experience, warm nature and her mantra of "Both Inside and Outside Beauty," Dr. Petropoulos has had many longstanding patients for over two decades. As a Contributing Editor to the Aesthetic Surgery Journal and also board member for numerous aesthetic companies, she ensures her patients have early access to the most advanced treatments. At both their locations, Dr. Petropoulos and her Team enjoy bringing joy to their patients, with the artistry and excellence of their work.Along those lines Dr. Anna Petropoulos will now integrate GetHairMD's hair restoration suite into her centers’ offerings for patients in the Boston North area.The partnership introduces several non-surgical hair restoration solutions, including:• Clinical laser therapy: Non-invasive light treatments that stimulate hair follicles• Needle-Free Absorption Enhancement Device: FDA-cleared treatment delivering pharmaceutical-grade hair growth serum directly to follicles• AI-powered hair health analysis: Advanced diagnostic tool that precisely measures hair density, thickness, and growth patterns• DNA-based treatment protocols: Personalized plans based on genetic testing via simple DNA swab results• Customized medications: Physician-prescribed formulations for various types of hair loss based on objective testing"Hair loss affects not only appearance but also confidence and quality of life for many of my patients," said Dr. Petropoulos. "By partnering with GetHairMD, I can now offer scientifically validated, personalized hair restoration treatments that complement our practice's philosophy of enhancing natural beauty. Their multi-modality approach allows us to create individualized treatment plans addressing each patient's unique needs."John Carullo, President of GetHairMD, commented: "Dr. Petropoulos's reputation for excellence and her artistic approach to aesthetic medicine makes her practice an ideal partner for GetHairMD. Her dedication to providing natural-looking results aligns perfectly with our philosophy. We're excited to bring our solutions to Boston’s North Shore."As part of this partnership, The New England Facial & Cosmetic Surgery Center receives an exclusive territory as the premier provider of GetHairMD services in the Boston North area. This new business model further elevates the practice to become the premier provider for patients without being undercut on price by competition.The GetHairMD program is accessible to make treatments affordable for everyone. Patients benefit from:• Personalized treatment plans based on individual factors• No downtime, allowing immediate return to normal activities• Regular progress monitoring using AI diagnostic technology• Success rates exceeding 90% for patients following treatment protocols"Hair is an integral part of one's appearance and self-image," Dr. Petropoulos noted. "Offering these non-invasive hair restoration solutions allows us to provide more comprehensive care to our patients who trust us with their aesthetic concerns."About The New England Facial & Cosmetic Surgery CenterThe New England Facial & Cosmetic Surgery Center, led by Dr. Anna Petropoulos, is committed to providing the highest quality care in restoring natural beauty. The center serves patients from the Boston area and beyond, offering both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments.For more information, please visit www.classicface.com About GetHairMD™GetHairMD™ is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all forms of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining innovative technology with physician-supervised care to achieve optimal results with success rates exceeding 90%. GetHairMD has expanded to over 55 locations nationally.For more information, please visit www.gethairmd.com

