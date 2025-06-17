Governor announces judicial appointment of Anastasia Martin 

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Tuesday the appointment of Anastasia Martin to fill a vacancy on the First Judicial District Court.

Martin will replace the Honorable Mary Marlowe Sommer, who retired from the First Judicial District Court on May 31.

Martin currently serves as General Counsel to the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department. Before her time with ALTSD, Martin acquired extensive experience serving Rio Arriba County as Chief Deputy District Attorney in the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office for the better part of a decade. She graduated from the California Western School of Law in 2011.

Martin’s appointment begins on June 28.