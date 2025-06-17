Zipline Announces UKG Partnership Enhancement

New integration allows frontline teams to complete compliance attestations directly in Zipline, with seamless sync to UKG workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zipline, the leading platform for frontline execution and communication, today announced a major enhancement to its UKG integration. With this release, frontline employees can now confirm key compliance-related details directly in Zipline during clock-in and clock-out, with the information syncing seamlessly to UKG’s existing attestation workflows.

“With this integration, store teams can now clock in, stay on top of their tasks, and fulfill compliance responsibilities, all without switching apps,” said Melissa Wong, CEO and co-founder of Zipline. “It’s another way Zipline helps the world’s best retailers Keep Today on Track: by eliminating unnecessary workload and keeping the frontline focused.”

Seamlessly Capture Compliance Information at Clock-In/Out

Now, when store teams clock in or out using Zipline, they can be prompted to respond to customizable attestation questions in the moment. Responses are automatically recorded in Zipline and transferred to UKG, where customers’ existing attestation workflows continue seamlessly.

Why It Matters

By capturing compliance-related confirmations at the moment of clock-in or clock-out and syncing them directly to UKG, this integration helps retailers:

- Reduce the risk of wage-and-hour disputes.

- Improve the accuracy of timecards.

- Better support labor law compliance, helping protect both employers and employees.

- Keep frontline employees in the flow of work.

"At UKG, we’re committed to building an open, collaborative ecosystem that makes it easier for customers to connect the tools they use every day," said Mike May, Vice President of Technology Partnerships at UKG. "Zipline’s enhanced integration supports that vision by helping joint customers streamline compliance processes to improve the frontline experience."

About Zipline

Zipline is the leading platform for frontline execution and communication. Purpose-built by retail veterans, Zipline helps more than 150 of the world’s best brands — including Sephora, The Fresh Market, and AEO Inc.— bring their brand strategies to life in stores. By unifying task management, communication, learning, and operational insights, Zipline Keeps Today On Track for field leaders, store managers, and frontline associates alike. Consistently recognized for excellence, Zipline holds an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 89, a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction rating, and was named Overall Store Management Platform of the Year by the Retail Breakthrough Awards. Zipline was also recognized as a Top 100 B2B Retail Tech Company by CB Insights. Learn more at getzipline.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.