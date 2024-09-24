Zipline Introduces Technology Partnership with UKG

The new partnership further reinforces Zipline as the go-to platform for frontline retail teams.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zipline, the industry leading operational excellence platform loved by top retail brands like Sephora, American Eagle Outfitters, and L.L.Bean, today introduced a new technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people. With 250 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry focused on creating better employee experiences for all people, to improve business outcomes.

With this collaboration, organizations that use both Zipline and UKG Pro can benefit from a truly unified frontline operations platform. By combining Zipline's robust task management, communication tools, and learning capabilities with UKG's clock status tracking, the new integration offers a comprehensive solution where frontline teams can efficiently manage all aspects of their shifts from a single interface.

Thanks to Schedule Preview, frontline employees and managers can now view their schedules in real-time right on the Zipline Dashboard. This visibility helps leaders stay on top of who's scheduled for today, who's on shift, and who has already clocked out so they can more efficiently assign tasks and manage their day.



Integrated Content Control now moderates Zipline user access to platform areas and specific content in Messages, Groups, and the Resource Library based on the user’s clock status, eliminating concerns about hour and wage compliance or “working off the clock”.

“Zipline is committed to delivering the best tools, integrations, and experience for the world’s top retail brands, and our partnership with UKG further reinforces this dedication,” said CEO and Co-founder Melissa Wong. “By integrating our two technologies, we’ve created a seamless experience where frontline teams can manage every aspect of their shift from a single platform. Together, we’re not just optimizing how stores run -- we’re also improving the daily lives of the people who power them.”

UKG solutions are developed with the UKG Life-work Technology™ approach to solution design. Life-work Technology has two components: people systems that inspire the workforce by enabling autonomy and flexibility, and by connecting people to their colleagues and roles with purpose; and work systems to help businesses thrive by offering higher productivity, optimizing teamwork, and providing more opportunity for people to support each other and their communities.

“At UKG, we strive to create lifelong partnerships with our customers, helping them create modern people experiences to drive better business outcomes and anticipate employee needs beyond just work,” said Mike May, senior director of the UKG Connect Technology Partner Program at UKG. “By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, including Zipline, we’re able to help create a more seamless and empowering technology experience.”

About Zipline

Zipline is the leading operational excellence platform that top retailers rely on to bring their brand strategies to life in stores. By combining communications, task management, learning, and insights into a single platform, Zipline helps align and inspire store teams globally. Recognized by CB Insights among the top 100 B2B retail tech companies, Zipline continues to drive operational excellence and high adoption rates, with a 92% average team adoption of the software. Zipline’s 2023 Customer Satisfaction survey yielded record-breaking scores, with a Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) rating of 4.9 out of 5 and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90. For more information, please visit:

https://getzipline.com.

