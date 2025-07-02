Zipline and Tecovas Partner Up to Scale Retail Communications With Limitless Growth

We're excited to empower our retail teams with industry-leading technology that enhances both their workplace experience and the exceptional hospitality they deliver to our customers.” — Taylor Weckerly, Director, Employee Communications & Engagement at Tecovas

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zipline, the leading retail operations platform used by brands like American Eagle Outfitters, Sephora, and L.L.Bean, is thrilled to announce their partnership with Tecovas, a top western footwear and apparel brand beloved for making quality craftsmanship and the “forever west” spirit accessible to everyone.

In collaboration with Zipline, Tecovas is now able to give every employee a unified, instantly accessible space where messages, priorities, and tasks are clearly defined and delivered. All communications, task management, internal resources, and performance tracking are housed in Zipline’s mobile-friendly platform, with the most relevant information and updates automatically filtered to individual dashboards.

"We're passionate about offering the best to our store teams, and onboarding Zipline reflects that commitment. This powerful platform provides our employees with access to real-time updates, operational tools, and engaging learning resources—all in one intuitive interface. We're excited to empower our retail teams with industry-leading technology that enhances both their workplace experience and the exceptional hospitality they deliver to our customers." - Taylor Weckerly, Director, Employee Communications & Engagement at Tecovas

Tecovas store teams and leaders alike are saving time and powering execution with features like:

- The Zipline Day Sheet, which auto-prioritizes an individual’s daily tasks so they know exactly what to focus on at the start of every shift. This is one aspect of personalized dashboards that surface the most relevant updates, eliminating “noise” and distractions.

- Targeted communications and task management, working together for flawless execution. Messages and tasks can be assigned directly to individuals and stores, and tracked in real time to ensure compliance and completion in the moment.

- A built-in learning center for seamless onboarding, on-the-job training, and instant mobile access to resources for continual learning for every role and level.

- Real-time analytics for the most up-to-date and accurate metrics. From internal readership rates to task progress to business intelligence tool integrations, Tecovas has more data they can trust to make sound decisions.

“Zipline and Tecovas share the philosophy that store teams need the full support of the organization behind them—and that everyone can do their best when teams are aligned and focused on the same goals. We’re so excited to help Tecovas bring more cohesive, reliable communications and operations to their workforce, and ultimately enhance the stellar customer experience they’re committed to providing.” - Melissa Wong, CEO and Co-Founder of Zipline

About Tecovas

Based in Austin, TX, Tecovas brings the spirit of the West to the modern consumer. Handcrafting the best Western footwear, workwear, apparel, and accessories, Tecovas has grown rapidly since its founding as the first digitally native Western brand in 2015, serving customers through www.tecovas.com and a growing number of Tecovas stores across the country. Follow the Tecovas journey at @tecovas.



About Zipline

Zipline is the leading operational excellence platform that top retailers rely on to bring their brand strategies to life in stores. By combining communications, task management, learning, and insights into a single platform, Zipline helps align and inspire store teams globally. Recognized by CB Insights among the top 100 B2B retail tech companies, Zipline continues to drive operational excellence and high adoption rates, with a 92% average team adoption of the software. Zipline’s 2023 Customer Satisfaction survey yielded record-breaking scores, with a Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) rating of 4.9 out of 5 and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90. For more information, please visit: https://getzipline.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.