Legislation to deliver North Adelaide Golf Course redevelopment

The State Government will introduce legislation to Parliament to progress a redevelopment of the North Adelaide Golf Course to transform it into one of the world’s best public golf courses.

The legislation will provide certainty to ensure the redevelopment can provide the amenities required to deliver the economic, social, environmental and community benefits this project affords.

It will also ensure the redevelopment can occur in time to host LIV Golf no later than 2028.

The State has secured an extension of the LIV Golf tournament until 2031 with the North Adelaide Golf Course to be the exclusive home of LIV Golf in Australia.

The redesigned course will be prepared by Greg Norman Course Design, which is recognised as a global premier signature golf course design firm, having delivered more than a hundred courses across 34 countries and six continents.

The public golf course’s unique location within the celebrated Adelaide Park Lands, and sightlines to the Adelaide CBD provide a stunning platform on which to showcase our state to the rest of the world.

The redeveloped course will be a compelling venue to drive national and international visitation, and attract major tournaments including LIV Golf, which in 2025 delivered an $81.46 million return to the state economy.

A new North Adelaide Golf Course will also create an accessible, high-quality public golf venue offering expanded participation that caters to golfers of every age and skill level, with a variety of formal and casual on-course, and alternative off-course play formats.

The redevelopment will enhance the trails and landscape to better promote activity and socialisation for non-golfers and promote public access and movement in and out of the city through the Park Lands.

The current golf course does not contain a suitable dedicated driving range facility or alternative golf formats, nor the amenities for development of the sport in a manner that encourages young people to participate and be more active, more often.

Across several administrations, the Adelaide City Council has investigated many options for redevelopment, but no options have ever progressed. The operations of the existing golf course are also limited by restrictions on current permitted uses.

To provide enough space and minimise the impact on existing trees, the new North Adelaide Public Golf Course will be constructed on an area including the current golf course site as well as the adjacent Park 27A.

The legislation facilitates ownership of the project site, planning consent and development approval.

It also facilitates the future operations and maintenance to ensure its functions as a world-class public golf course are not unduly restricted, and allows for the wider uses required, including the staging of tournaments.

The legislation will require that for every tree that is removed, not less than three new trees are planted.

The legislation recognises the City of Adelaide’s role as custodian of much of the Adelaide Park Lands and commits a positive duty to consult with Council on the development and to resolve the future ownership and operating structure necessary to ensure the benefits of this project are fully realised.

From a planning perspective, the Planning Development and Infrastructure Act 2016 still applies to the development.

A planning application will need to be made, albeit the development will be taken to be classified by the Planning and Design Code as a deemed-to-satisfy development.

Importantly, building rules consent and final development approval will also be required, ensuring the quality, safety and integrity of any facilities to be constructed.

Given the cultural significance of the site for the Kaurna people, the Aboriginal Heritage Act 1988 (SA) is not affected by this legislation.

No ground disturbing works will proceed without consultation with Traditional Owners and authorisations to be granted under that Act.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

In North Adelaide, we have a unique opportunity to deliver one of the world’s best public golf courses, with improved amenity and usability of our internationally renowned Park Lands, in a way which drives national and international visitation – delivering significant economic benefit for our state.

LIV Golf delivered more than $80 million to our economy this year. We want to grow that, but to do so, we have to deliver this project.

We are currently working with Greg Norman Golf Course Design and the Adelaide City Council to deliver a truly magnificent outcome.

But to deliver it – we need to have certainty. That’s what this legislation provides for.

Attributable to Nick Champion

The legislation is about unlocking the full potential of this unique site for all South Australians. It will ensure the redevelopment of North Adelaide Golf Course delivers world-class sport and recreation facilities, while also protecting and enhancing our cherished Park Lands.

We’re creating a venue that will attract major international events, boost tourism and provide accessible opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy the outdoors.

The new North Adelaide Golf Course will demonstrate how thoughtful planning and investment can deliver benefits for everyone - whether you’re a golfer, a walker or someone who simply enjoys our beautiful Park Lands.