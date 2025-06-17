LIV Golf Adelaide delivers record return to SA economy

Release date: 17/06/25

The 2025 edition of LIV Golf Adelaide has delivered yet another record, with the event delivering $81.46 million to the South Australian economy, up 14 per cent on the previous year.

Independent analysis from Vision Insights shows expenditure generated by LIV Golf Adelaide in South Australia in 2025 was AUD$81.46 million, compared to $71.1 million for the 2024 event, and $64.9 million in 2023.

The research indicates LIV Golf contributed a total of 86,530 visitor nights in Adelaide (up 9 per cent), with visitors staying an average of 3.8 nights.

A total of 102,483 attended LIV Golf Adelaide in 2025 across the three days from 14 to 16 February, also a 9 per cent increase on the previous year.

41% (23,559) of attendees originated from outside of South Australia, with the majority originating from Victoria (17.9%), New South Wales (9.6%) and Queensland (5.1%).

At the time of the event, Friday and Saturday nights of LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 held the second and third highest room nights ever occupied across greater metropolitan Adelaide.

LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 had a broadcast global household reach of 785 million across more than 100 territories, exceeding the 2024 results by more than 50 per cent (500 million across 80 territories) and almost tripled the 2023 results (276 million across 69 territories).

The 2025 event saw the South Australian Government and LIV Golf confirm that Adelaide will remain the exclusive home of LIV Golf in Australia with an extension agreement through 2031.

As part of the commitment, the Malinauskas Labor Government, in collaboration with the Adelaide City Council, announced plans to redevelop the North Adelaide Golf Course — to be designed by Greg Norman — transforming the facility into one of the world’s best public golf courses.

With its unique and stunning location within the Adelaide Park Lands, and sight lines to the Adelaide CBD, North Adelaide is already Australia’s most centrally located golf course.

The redevelopment will provide improved facilities and greater amenity to accommodate year-round use for the public, and to accommodate the future growth of LIV Golf Adelaide, boosting tourism and in maximising interstate and international visitation.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

LIV Golf has proven to be a transformational event for Adelaide, attracting visitors from around the country and the world to South Australia.

While they may have come to see the world’s best golfers at the world’s best golf event, the event also provides a powerful platform for these visitors to experience everything that makes South Australia great.

LIV Golf Adelaide is on a growth trajectory – delivering more than $80 million in economic activity to the state this year, a 14 per cent increase on the previous year.

We have locked in LIV Golf until at least 2031 and we are taking the steps necessary to make sure we can accommodate that growing economic and social benefit – which is exactly what a redeveloped public North Adelaide Golf Course will deliver.

Attributable to Scott O’Neil, CEO, LIV Golf

Adelaide has set the global standard for what LIV Golf can be - a world-class event with deep local roots and massive international reach.

This year’s record-breaking results prove that when you pair the visionary leadership of partners like Premier Malinauskas with LIV Golf’s innovative, fan-first golf experience, you drive real impact.

We’re proud to call Adelaide our long-term home in Australia and even more excited to help shape the future of golf within the region.

Together, we’re building a movement to celebrate and grow the game around the world.