Photographer Maria Marriott Releases New Wild Horse Artwork

Puuku, by photographer Maria Marriott. A wild stallion from the Virginia Range of Nevada. Wind Dancer by Maria Marriott, photographer. Wild stallion in the wind and dust of the Wyoming desert. Introspection by Maria Marriott, photographer. A McCullough Peaks, Wyoming wild stallion.

New work from award-winning photographer, Maria Marriott, brings awareness to the plight of the American wild horses, highlighting their strength and beauty.

The beautiful curves of his powerful body were in perfect harmony with his mane and tail moving in rhythm with the wind - a quiet dance.” — Maria Marriott, Photographer

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning Brazilian photographer Maria Marriott is proud to announce the release of her latest photographic artwork, three images of American wild horses taken in Wyoming and Nevada. Well known for her work documenting the American wild horses in their natural habitat, these new images - “Puuku”, “ Wind Dancer ”, and “Introspection” - present an intimate look into the world of the mustangs, an environment that few even know exists."Puuku", the word for “horse” in the Comanche language is the title for the first new release featuring a stunning wild stallion from the Virginia Range in Nevada. Using a shallow depth of field to bring attention to the stallion’s eye and multi-colored mane, Marriott draws the viewer into the soul of the horse as he protects his band of mares and foals.Marriott says: "The privilege to see a magnificent stallion in the wild is truly a gift. Being able to look directly into its eye, as in the ‘Puuku’ image, is magical.”The second new release, “Wind Dancer”, is an image of a stallion standing against the punishing wind of the Wyoming desert surrounded by a cloud of dust. It is almost as if this mustang is engaged in a primal dance in the elements of the harsh desert landscape.Talking about “Wind Dancer”, Marriott remembers: “I spotted him from a distance while making my way through the sage brush to a group of wild horses. This gray wild stallion stood alone as if he was sculpted from wind and stone. The beautiful curves of his powerful body were in perfect harmony with his mane and tail moving in rhythm with the wind - a quiet dance.”“Introspection” is the third new release and features a powerful wild stallion, neck bent to the right in a pensive stare. The muscular, scarred body speaks of the survivor, while the black and white mane gently cascading in the desert wind evokes a natural peace and beauty.Of capturing her new image, Marriott stated: “In this wild stallion’s gaze, I saw a kind of vulnerability we so often mask and a longing for peace we hardly ever grant ourselves. In the presence of that gray stallion, simply being silent in the desert’s vast expanse, I found the essence of introspection - an invitation to listen without words, to pause and reflect.”Celebrated for the emotional depth and technical excellence of her photography, Marriott’s three new images continue to push the boundaries of equine photography, while using her photographic art to bring awareness to the crucial need to protect America’s wild horses.Her work has been featured in publications and galleries around the world, including Cowboys & Indians, Cowgirl Magazine, Neoque Magazine Italy, Calling All Horse Girls, Horse & Style, White Wall Gallery Greece, and many others.Recently called “masterful contributions to black and white photography” by the Exposure One Awards , Marriott’s images have been recognized in several of the top photography competitions around the world, including re-Focus World Photo Annual competition, Exposure One Photographer of the Year Awards and One Shot Photo Awards, Prix de la Photographie Paris, Spider Awards, One Eyeland Photography Awards, Tokio International Foto Awards, International Photography Awards, and others.About Maria Marriott: Maria Marriott is an award-winning photographer, originally from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, now based in California and Nevada. She is best known for several wild horse photography series presenting the rugged beauty of the American wild horses. Her multi-year project following and photographing wild mustangs across the Western states has allowed her a platform to bring attention to the pressing issues faced by these American icons. She works with several nonprofit organizations committed to the preservation and safety of mustangs and equine therapy.

