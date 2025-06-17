Submit Release
House Bill 350 Printer's Number 1937

SANCHEZ, DELOZIER, McNEILL, D. MILLER, VENKAT, MADDEN, GIRAL, PROBST, HILL-EVANS, GUENST, NEILSON, OTTEN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, RIVERA, D. WILLIAMS, GREEN, FRANKEL, KENYATTA, SCHLOSSBERG, MERSKI, PIELLI, BOROWSKI, KINKEAD, BRIGGS, DONAHUE, FIEDLER, PROKOPIAK, KHAN, MULLINS, MAYES, T. DAVIS, WARREN, MADSEN, DALEY, HOWARD, DOUGHERTY, JAMES, HANBIDGE

An Act amending Titles 20 (Decedents, Estates and Fiduciaries), 23 (Domestic Relations) and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in intestate succession, further providing for rules of succession; in administration and personal representatives, providing for liability of executor; in proceedings prior to petition to adopt, further providing for rules of succession, for hearing, for alternative procedure for relinquishment and for hearing; in support matters generally, further providing general administration of support matters, repealing provisions relating to paternity and further providing for continuing jurisdiction over support orders; in * * *

Providing Stability for Pennsylvania Kids and their Families

Generated 06/17/2025 03:38 PM

