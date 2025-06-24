HMG Becomes Harmony and Launches New Website Showcasing Expanded Services

Harmony Logo

BOURBON, IN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HMG (Harmony Marketing Group) has officially changed its name to Harmony and launched a new website that highlights its expansive portfolio of services, which includes AI-driven, enhanced response, digital marketing capabilities; all aspects of printing, screen printing, mailing, and fulfillment; and custom marketing solutions.“As our customers’ needs have continued to expand, so have our capabilities. Our updated name reflects our streamlined approach to problem-solving, and our expertise in executing marketing strategies in which a variety of print and digital marketing pieces work together in harmony. It’s also a name that accommodates our plans for continued growth and the addition of even more services,” said Billy Bradberry, President of Harmony.Joel Harmen, the CEO of Harmony added, “Inherent within our name is the idea that we integrate seamlessly into our customers’ marketing programs. Here, our talented team members serve as trusted collaborators, who bring creativity, professionalism and a can-do spirit to each project — working harmoniously with customers to see their visions fulfilled.”Designed to accommodate a high volume of customer demand with speed and simplicity, the new user-friendly website operates as a one-stop shop that enables customers to peruse Harmony’s many services and view samples for inspiration. Customers can also place orders for promotional items via the site’s expansive online store, which features thousands of products across all price ranges. The site also boasts a secure customer portal that enables customers to instantly send files and messages to their personal customer service rep.Explore Harmony’s new site to see how an integrated approach and one-stop-shop experience can help bring your next marketing project to life. www.hmktgroup.com ###About HarmonyFor over 84 years, Harmony has served as the region’s most trusted source for commercial print and digital marketing solutions. The customer-centric company is renowned for its commitment to providing superior quality, service, and value from design to delivery, and for its ability to develop custom solutions that meet each customer’s individual needs. To learn more, visit hmktgroup.com.

