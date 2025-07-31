Harmony Expands Color and Media Capabilities with Two Fuji Revoria PC1120 Printers

Harmony Logo

BOURBON, IN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harmony has added two brand-new Fuji Revoria PC1120 printers to its operation, a move that provides customers with a significant increase in both color options and media sizes for printed pieces. Developed by Fuji to go beyond the limits of traditional four-color (Cyan, Magenta, Yellow and Black) printing, the printers support up to six colors in a single pass, and deliver remarkable color-matching precision in producing complex fluorescent, metallic and Pantone hues.“Harmony has been a leader in digital printing for a long time, so it’s important to us to provide our customers with a broad range of colors. The PC1120 not only gives us the ability to produce a wider spectrum of vivid colors, but easily add metallic and fluorescent embellishments that amplify the wow factor of our customers’ print projects,” said Billy Bradberry, President of Harmony.Bradberry noted that because the PC1120 allows Harmony to add gold, silver, white or pink to its color lineup, the company is able to match Pantone colors that were previously problematic. Additionally, the pink toner enhances Harmony’s ability to create photo-quality colors with crisp lines, smooth tones, and greater vibrancy.Joel Harman, the CEO of Harmony added that he was impressed by both the size and the variety of media that the PC1120 accommodates. “The PC1120 can run a 13 by 47-inch sheet, which allows us to offer a wider range of products with our digital platform, like small-size banners, short run signage and trifolds. It fills a gap we were missing within our existing production platforms,” said Harman.Another aspect of the PC1120 that Val Quadlin, Harmony’s Head Estimator, says is a game-changer is the ability to print smaller quantities of larger dimension projects with speed and efficiency. Bradberry agrees saying, “Prior to the PC1120, any project over 19 inches had to be sent out or run on our litho press, but now customers who only need 250 to 500 banner-size pieces can get it quickly, conveniently, and cost-effectively.”Bradberry shares that the process of adding the new Fuji printers has been a great experience. He says, “The Fuji techs are incredibly knowledgeable and quick to arrive on-site to service our printers. Plus, our team members have enjoyed all of the online training Fuji provides. Its inspired them to explore all of the capabilities these machines have to offer, while also honing their creative skills.” www.hmktgroup.com ###About HarmonyFor over 84 years, Harmony has served as the region’s most trusted source for commercial print and digital marketing solutions. The customer-centric company is renowned for its commitment to providing superior quality, service, and value from design to delivery, and for its ability to develop custom solutions that meet each customer’s individual needs. To learn more, visit hmktgroup.com.

