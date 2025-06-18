Lounge Lizard Spotlights Virtual Influencers as the Future of AI-Driven Marketing

Lounge Lizard Logo Virtual meets visual: A modern digital muse poses beside a vintage camera—symbolizing the intersection of timeless storytelling and AI-driven marketing. Lounge Lizard explores the rise of virtual influencers in today’s evolving brand landscape.

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc. , a leading digital marketing agency , is highlighting the rapid rise of virtual influencers —AI-generated personas that are transforming how brands connect with their audiences across social and digital platforms. These virtual characters offer a unique combination of consistency, creativity, and control, making them an increasingly valuable asset in today’s AI-driven marketing landscape.Created using advanced AI, 3D modeling, and machine learning, virtual influencers enable brands to maintain full control over their messaging while engaging audiences with personalized, always-on content, eliminating the unpredictability associated with traditional influencers.“Virtual influencers allow brands to tell compelling stories with complete control and zero risk,” said Ken Braun, Co-Owner of Lounge Lizard. “It’s a perfect blend of technology and creativity.”From fashion and entertainment to e-commerce and tech, industries are embracing these digital personas to drive engagement and stand out online. Lounge Lizard supports brands with comprehensive campaign development, encompassing avatar design, influencer strategy, social content planning, and immersive website integration.The agency also guides clients on ethical best practices and regulatory compliance, including FTC disclosure requirements, ensuring that AI-driven campaigns are both innovative and transparent.To learn more about virtual influencers, check out the complete article “The Rise of Virtual Influencers: AI-Driven Marketing in the Spotlight” at www.loungelizard.com ###About Lounge Lizard:Founded by industry leaders Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, Lounge Lizard is a family-owned digital marketing agency that has been in business for over 25 years. Headquartered in Long Island, NY, with offices in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Charleston, Los Angeles, Richmond, Austin, Las Vegas, and Miami, our award-winning firm excels in branding, web design, and results-driven digital marketing, earning accolades for our innovative strategies and tangible results. We foster long-term partnerships with our clients, creating impactful 360° digital experiences that propel their success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.