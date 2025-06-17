Advancing protection from violence against women in conflict: civil society voices at the centre

From 9 to 11 June, 16 women human rights defenders and civil society representatives from Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina met in Vienna to highlight the urgent need to prioritize addressing violence against women and girls in post-conflict reconstruction and recovery efforts.

The three-day exchange built on previous meetings facilitated by the OSCE Gender Issues Programme in Sarajevo (2022), Vienna (2023), and Tbilisi (2024), fostering providing a platform for grassroots actors to share practical insights from their work in conflict-affected contexts. Discussions focused on improving support for survivors, strengthening access to justice, and ensuring the meaningful participation of women’s organizations in shaping institutional responses.

Women activists from Syria and Colombia contributed their valuable cross-regional , offering insights into how rights-based recovery efforts are can be inclusive, effective, and responsive to the needs of women and girls.

“This exchange is part of our ongoing commitment to ensure that gender justice and survivor-centred responses are integral to sustainable recovery,” said Dr. Lara Scarpitta, OSCE Senior Adviser on Gender Issues. “The lessons we are gathering from grassroots actors are shaping how we support efforts to build back better with safety, dignity, and equality at the core.”

Participants engaged directly with high-level representatives of the OSCE and its participating States, advocating for flexible and sustained support to survivors of violence, increased investment in shelters and psychosocial and health services, and the continued recognition of women-led civil society as a critical force for stability and inclusion.

The exchange was organized by the OSCE Gender Issues Programme’s flagship WIN Project, which works to strengthen women’s participation in conflict prevention, mediation, and broader efforts related to comprehensive security. The June event in Vienna was supported by the Permanent Delegation of Norway to the OSCE, and co-hosted by Ambassador Svendsen Ellen.