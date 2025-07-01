New Novel Explores Enduring Phenomenon of Elvis Presley's Immortality

SPARTA, TN, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Mickey Maughon announces the release of his novel, ELVIS IS ALIVE: A Novel of Love, Sacrifice and Redemption. This work of fiction offers a "tongue-in-cheek" exploration of the persistent cultural phenomenon surrounding Elvis Presley's legacy and the fan base that has kept his spirit alive for decades.First printed in 1987, with subsequent editions in 1997 and 2019, the book revisits the iconic figure of Elvis Presley through a unique narrative lens. The story centers on Dr. Robert St. John, a Memphis medical examiner who, following a series of improbable events, finds himself on a global quest to uncover the truth behind Elvis Presley's supposed death in 1977.The novel opens with Dr. St. John in Paris, where he encounters a man claiming to be Elvis. Initially skeptical, Dr. St. John, a lifelong fan with a medical background, begins to piece together evidence that challenges conventional history. The narrative delves into Dr. St. John's personal journey, including a prior life in emergency medicine, a tragic personal loss, and his unexpected recruitment into the Memphis coroner's office.As the plot progresses, Dr. St. John becomes entangled in a complex web involving a disputed will, a powerful record company, and an antiquated law that threatens to exhume Elvis's grave. The stakes escalate as Dr. St. John navigates legal challenges and encounters figures from Elvis's past, including Priscilla Presley. The novel examines themes of love, sacrifice, redemption, mystery, and intrigue, with unexpected twists challenging perceptions of reality.This novel is a look at Elvis Presley's unique place in history and his seeming immortality," states the foreword. "We hope that his family and his millions of fans will appreciate this novel for what it is: a 'tongue in cheek' look at the phenomenon that is Elvis."ELVIS IS ALIVE is a work of fiction and is not sanctioned by the Elvis Presley Estate. It offers readers an imaginative narrative that plays on the enduring fascination with one of the world's most unique entertainers.ELVIS IS ALIVE is now available at leading online bookstores in print and digital formats.For more information, please contact:Robert Mickey MaughonAuthor EmailAuthor ContactAbout the AuthorRobert Mickey Maughon is the author of ELVIS IS ALIVE. As a medical doctor and the publisher of this novel alongside Cinnamon Moon™, Maughon brings a unique perspective to this imaginative exploration of one of the 20th century's most enduring cultural icons.

