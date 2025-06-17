Saskatchewan Recognizes Officers and Highlights Support for Community Safety Officer Program

CANADA, June 17 - Released on June 17, 2025

Two Community Safety Officers (CSOs), Keenan Gill from Flying Dust First Nation and Cathie Rosen from Prince Albert, were formally recognized last week at the 2025 Community Safety Officer Conference for their exceptional contributions and commitment to public safety, community engagement and collaborative partnerships.

"The CSO program was created to enhance local policing in municipalities and First Nations communities, and it is great to see these dedicated officers being recognized for the differences they are making in their communities," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "CSOs address bylaw infractions and less severe criminal offences, such as property damage, that if left unresolved, have a negative impact on their communities. We are proud to support programs that continue to build strong relationships between law enforcement and the people they serve."

In summer 2024, CSO Gill received critical information from the Meadow Lake RCMP about an individual potentially posing a threat to attendees of the Flying Dust First Nation Pow Wow. CSO Gill was instrumental in identifying the individual, notified the RCMP and provided continuous updates while maintaining a visual on the suspect until the RCMP arrived. His efforts contributed to the RCMP's apprehension of the individual without incident. CSO Gill played a vital role in preserving public safety through his collaborative approach, adherence to established protocol and procedures and professionalism during the incident."

“Community Safety Officer Gill is a great partner and the CSO program an invaluable resource to the Meadow Lake Detachment,” Meadow Lake RCMP Detachment Commander Staff Sergeant Carl Dinsdale said. “CSO Gill is known by the local community and our detachment as a positive contributor to many aspects of public safety and is dedicated to service. This incident is an example of how his local knowledge and relationships with the community only enhance our ability to effectively serve and keep Flying Dust First Nation safe.”

In spring 2025, CSO Rosen conducted a routine patrol of the Prince Albert downtown area when she observed three individuals that were familiar to her through years of compassionate community engagement in her role. Upon approaching, CSO Rosen identified one individual as unresponsive and quickly requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and police assistance. CSO Rosen remained on scene, providing important information to the police and EMS, which contributed to a prepared and coordinated response. CSO Rosen offered support to those involved and ensured a caring and professional resolution.

"The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) recognizes the strength of the CSO program in the province of Saskatchewan," PAPS Chief Patrick Nogier said. "Locally, our policing model depends on multiple levels of response and public engagement, which includes the successful integration of CSOs in our community. We have been fortunate to attract and retain exceptional individuals within our organization, as demonstrated by the recognition of CSO Rosen's contributions in Prince Albert. CSO Rosen has clearly embraced the vision, mission, and values of our Service and exemplifies these principles in her daily work. As Chief, I could not be prouder."

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to promote and support the CSO program, offering municipalities and First Nations communities the opportunity to enhance existing community safety services. The program is designed to supplement local police services with uniformed presence ready to address high priority, low risk of harm issues and provide police services more time to investigate serious and emergent crimes.

In 2025-26, the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are investing over $3 million in the First Nations CSO pilot project to enhance public safety in First Nations communities and ensure Saskatchewan is a safe place to live, work and raise a family.

