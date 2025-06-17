Get Summer-Ready Skin: Polaris Vein & Aesthetics Unveils Facial Treatments for a Radiant Glow

The Polaris Vein & Aesthetics team welcomes patients with expert care and compassionate service at their state-of-the-art facility.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, Polaris Vein & Aesthetics is making glowing skin effortless with the launch of its Summer Skin Rejuvenation collection—an expertly curated trio of non-invasive facial treatments designed to reverse sun damage, boost collagen, and reveal radiant, refreshed skin with little to no downtime.Whether you're prepping for a wedding, a tropical getaway, or simply looking to shine at outdoor summer events, Polaris offers safe, effective solutions to help you look your best—without the need for invasive procedures or extended recovery.The Summer Skin Rejuvenation treatment lineup includes:Exion Skin Rejuvenation – A powerful new technology that combines thermal and mechanical energy to deeply stimulate collagen and elastin production. With just one treatment, it increases hyaluronic acid levels in the skin by 224%, rehydrating from within and creating a dewy, naturally radiant look. This treatment improves skin firmness, reduces fine lines, and enhances texture—delivering long-lasting rejuvenation with virtually no discomfort or downtime.Carboxy Therapy – A revitalizing treatment that uses controlled carbon dioxide infusion to increase blood flow and oxygenation beneath the skin’s surface. This boosts cellular regeneration, improves skin tone, and is especially effective for reducing under-eye circles and puffiness, leaving your skin visibly refreshed.RF Microneedling – A fusion of traditional microneedling and radiofrequency energy, this treatment penetrates deep into the dermis to firm, smooth, and refine. It’s ideal for softening acne scars, shrinking pores, and restoring a healthy glow—especially after sun exposure.“These treatments are perfect for clients who want to enhance their skin’s natural beauty and restore a youthful look in time for summer. They’re gentle, effective, with minimal or no downtime so you can look your best for every summer occasion,” said Dr. Amanda Cooper, MD, founder and medical director at Polaris Vein & Aesthetics.Each treatment is customized to individual skin concerns and goals, with expert consultations available to create a personalized plan. Whether you want to reverse the effects of sun damage, improve skin texture, or simply give your skin a seasonal refresh, Polaris provides the latest in non-surgical aesthetic care.Appointments are now available, and demand is expected to rise during the summer season.To request a consultation or book an appointment, visit https://polarisveincenter.com or call 614-488-5090.About Polaris Vein & AestheticsLocated in Columbus, Ohio, Polaris Vein & Aesthetics is a premier medical practice specializing in advanced vein care, skin rejuvenation, and holistic wellness services. Originally established as a leading vein center, Polaris has since expanded to offer a thoughtfully curated range of aesthetic and wellness treatments—becoming a one-stop destination for clients who want to feel confident, healthy, and empowered in their bodies.At Polaris, we recognize that vein issues are often connected to broader aesthetic and wellness concerns. That’s why our team—led by Dr. Amanda Cooper, MD—takes a comprehensive, patient-first approach. From vascular treatments and facial aesthetics to medical weight loss, nutritional counseling, and life coaching, every service is designed to support long-term transformation, not just surface-level results.The expansion into facial aesthetics was a natural evolution of our mission to help patients not only treat health issues but also love the skin they’re in. Whether you're looking to address spider veins, improve your skin’s texture, or reset your health journey, Polaris offers personalized, evidence-based solutions to meet your goals—inside and out.To learn more, visit https://polarisveincenter.com or follow @PolarisVeinCenter on social media.

