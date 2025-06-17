CLEAR THE CLUTTER BEFORE THE STORM: JUNK.COM OFFERS HURRICANE PREP TIPS TO HELP PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With hurricane season in full swing, Junk.com urges homeowners to take a critical—and often overlooked—step in storm preparation: clearing out the clutter. As part of its hurricane preparation tips, the company emphasizes the importance of removing unsecured junk like old patio furniture, broken fencing, and construction debris, which can become dangerous projectiles in high winds and turn minor messes into major threats.

“Every year we see the damage that storm season brings, and too often it starts with items that should have been removed months ago,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “Clutter around your home isn’t just unsightly—it can actually cause physical harm to your property, your neighbors, and emergency personnel if not properly disposed of before a storm hits.”

As storm threats increase across the Southeast and coastal regions, Junk.com is stepping in with a checklist of hurricane junk removal tips that could help homeowners minimize damage and protect their families.

5 Hurricane Junk Removal Tips That Could Save Your Home

1. Clear Out the Yard

Remove damaged or unused patio furniture, pots, toys, and grills. These items can be lifted by winds and crash through windows or vehicles.

2. Ditch the Debris

Leftover lumber, fencing, or roofing materials from home projects? Don’t wait—remove them before they become airborne hazards.

3. Declutter Driveways and Walkways

Create safe access for emergency personnel by removing excess storage bins, broken tools, and loose items from around your home’s perimeter.

4. Make Room for Emergency Gear

Clear space in garages and sheds to store hurricane supplies like sandbags, generators, and water.

5. Think Ahead for Pre-Storm Cleanup

Book junk removal now to beat the rush before a storm hits. Junk.com offers same-day appointments and no-contact service for added peace of mind.

With fast, professional junk removal services and a commitment to eco-friendly disposal, Junk.com is prepared to help homeowners stormproof their properties before it’s too late.

“We’re proud to support communities during hurricane season—not just after the storm, but before it,” added Turturici. “A little cleanup now can prevent a lot of cleanup later.”

About Junk.com:

With 19 locations nationwide, Junk.com offers efficient, eco-friendly junk removal for residential and commercial clients. Known for fast, friendly service and a commitment to sustainability, Junk.com makes it easy to clear clutter — whether you're moving, downsizing, or simply reclaiming your space. Learn more at www.junk.com.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.