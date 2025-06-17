For Immediate Release:

June 17, 2025

Contact:

Laura Rose Clawson, Chief of Public Affairs

Laura.roseclawson@ks.gov

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Seeks Input on State Wildlife Action Plan

PRATT – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is seeking public comment on a revised draft of the Kansas State Wildlife Action Plan, which serves as a blueprint for conserving Kansas’ most at-risk wildlife and habitats.

The 2025 draft updates the state’s 2015 plan, as required by Congress for continued eligibility for state wildlife grants. These grants support proactive efforts to conserve wildlife before they become more scarce and costly to protect.

“We have a duty to care for and protect the natural world,” said KDWP Secretary Christopher Kennedy. “This plan is just one way that we are ensuring future generations inherit healthy ecosystems and have the same opportunities to experience and enjoy the outdoors that we have today.”

The Kansas plan identifies high-priority species and habitats that need conservation and outlines potential actions to address the threats they face. While KDWP coordinates the plan, it is intended to serve as a guide for other agencies, organizations, stakeholders, experts, and interested individuals to ensure that Kansas’ wildlife and habitats are preserved for future generations.

Federal guidelines require each state to review and revise its plan at least once every 10 years. As part of that process, KDWP welcomes feedback from conservation partners and the public. Notable updates to the 2025 draft include updated conservation issues and actions, information on outdoor recreation and education, as well as enhanced collaboration with law enforcement on issues related to sensitive species.

The draft plan is available for public review and comment through July 18, 2025, at ksoutdoors.com/Services/Kansas-SWAP. Comments may be submitted through the email link provided on the webpage.

Public participation is vital to shaping a plan that will help conserve Kansas’ wildlife and natural resources for future generations.

For more information, visit ksoutdoors.com/services/Kansas-SWAP.

###

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is dedicated to the conservation and enhancement of Kansas’s natural resources for the benefit of both current and future generations. KDWP manages 29 state parks, 177 lakes and wildlife areas, more than 300 public waterbodies, and 5 nature centers. Other services include management of threatened, endangered, and at-risk species, law enforcement, and wildlife habitat programs. For more information about KDWP, visit ksoutdoors.com.