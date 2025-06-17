Colombian Reggaeton Star Crissin Teams Up With Shaggy for Sizzling International Single 'Call On Me'

Crissin Single Call On Me is available now on One Time Music and all major digital streaming platforms.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colombian reggaeton artist Crissin has officially released his highly anticipated new single and music video, "Call On Me," featuring Grammy-winning reggae and dancehall legend Shaggy along with Olaf Backwood and Kartel Montana. The track is now streaming on One Time Music and available on all digital music platforms.Crissin made his mark in 2020 with the hit "Poblado", which catapulted to international fame after a remix featuring J Balvin, Karol G and Nicky Jam. Since then, he has built a powerhouse career, with his latest project including collaborations with reggae and dancehall giants such Gyptian, Shaggy and others."What Crissin brings to the table is a great mix of music and the ability to style them together into a perfect melody that will be a plus to the much needed music scene." says Michael Salazar, VP of Marketing at One Time Music.The new single "Call On Me", blends Crissin's urban Latin roots with the pulsating vibes of reggae and dancehall -- a unique fusion that's earning buzz from fans across multiple continents.Crissin will launch his North America tour in early September, aligned with Hispanic Heritage Month, with shows planned in Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Tucson, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York City, Boston, MIami, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and other major cities.Crissin is available for interviews, photo shoots, appearances, performances throughout the tour and promotion period.-30-

