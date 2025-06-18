Award-Winning Author Dawn Montefusco Launches Best Seller Blueprint Workshop with Bonus PR Package from Dr. Rob Garcia

Dawn Mantefusco, Award Winning Writer Dr. Rob Garcia, 15 Time Author and PR Strategist

Dawn is one of the most gifted coaches I’ve ever worked with, after her workshop, I want to make sure every writer walks away with not only a book, but a marketing strategy to share with the world.” — Dr. Rob Garcia

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed poet, author, and writing coach Dawn Montefusco has announced the return of her transformational Best Seller Blueprint Workshop, launching in June 2025. This intensive writing program is designed to help aspiring authors create life-changing books and achieve bestseller status — and this year, participants are getting even more.Montefusco, who has guided 18 clients to bestselling author status, is known for her ability to unlock powerful storytelling and help writers bring their message to life. Her workshop focuses on clarity, momentum, and professional-level writing tools that have changed the lives and careers of dozens of writers across the country.In a special partnership, Dr. Rob Garcia, nationally known visibility strategist and founder of SHIFT Advanced Life Design Magazine, is offering a free PR package valued at nearly $2,000 to anyone who registers for Montefusco’s June workshop.Participants who register will receive:A paperback copy of Dr. Garcia’s book One Day Author, which includes a complete system for self-publishing for free, media pitch templates, press release templates, and a 30-day Facebook marketing strategy.A professional book review and cover feature in an upcoming issue of SHIFT Magazine, a $650 value.A 15-minute private consultation with Dr. Garcia to develop a full PR and marketing plan for their book, including a professionally written $1,250 press release at no charge.Montefusco’s workshop is priced at just $500, making it one of the most affordable and comprehensive author development programs in the industry. Compared to traditional publishing services — which can exceed $12,000 and often claim a significant portion of royalties — her workshop provides faster results and long-term ownership for the author.Writers ready to launch their book and brand should act quickly. Enrollment is limited, and Dr. Garcia’s bonus package will only be available to those who submit proof of registration by June 30, 2025.Workshop Registration Link: https://shorturl.at/nPqxR Deadline to Claim Bonus PR Package: June 30, 2025About Dawn Montefusco:Dawn Montefusco is an award-winning poet, author, and writing coach whose workshops have helped 18 authors achieve bestseller status. She is known for her deep understanding of storytelling, her supportive coaching style, and her proven system for helping writers bring their books to life.About Dr. Rob Garcia:Dr. Rob Garcia is a 15-time author, Air Force veteran, and founder of Garcia Global Media and SHIFT Advanced Life Design Magazine. A nationally known PR expert, Dr. Garcia specializes in helping authors and entrepreneurs build visibility, credibility, and influence.

