Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Yager, & Rep. Butler Announce $2,818 in TOP Grant Funding for Roane County Libraries

June 17, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Ken Yager, and State Rep. Ed Butler today announced $2,818 in Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant funding for libraries in Roane County.

Specifically, Oliver Springs Public Library will receive $703 to help cover the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots. Rockwood Public Library will also receive $2,115 for Wi-Fi hotspots and internal internet connections.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Our libraries are community hubs that provide lifelong learning opportunities,” said Sen. Yager. “This grant will ensure these facilities in Roane County continue offering services that help address our growing needs.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at a library facility.

“These grants will enhance both the quality and accessibility of services provided within our local libraries,” said Rep. Butler. “We congratulate the library staff at both institutions for their effective, committed partnership in securing this award.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

###