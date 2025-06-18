The Anchor Group and FileForms Partnership Simplifies Compliance for Small Businesses

Leading compliance tech meets venture ecosystem to empower gig workers and small businesses nationwide.

MIDLOTHIAN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anchor Group ( https://www.theanchorgroup.com/ ), a venture ecosystem focused on building category-defining companies, today announced a partnership with FileForms, a leader in state and federal compliance technology. This collaboration will integrate FileForms’ compliance solutions into The Anchor Group’s network of business solutions and financial service providers, making essential compliance tools accessible to small businesses, solopreneurs and gig workers.FileForms’ platform simplifies compliance procedures for businesses of all sizes. The company provides comprehensive guidance for new entity formation, annual report submissions, and offers registered agent services across all 50 states, helping users remain compliant through every stage of business growth, at any scale.FileForms will join The Anchor Group Ecosystem as a Platinum Enterprise partner, the highest tier of partnership within the Anchor ecosystem, offering the broadest reach and integration across Anchor brands."Our partnership with The Anchor Group brings our trusted solutions at FileForms to over 700,000 gig workers and affiliate partners — making business compliance smarter, faster and stress-free while presenting a value-add revenue opportunity for distribution partners," said Frank Tumminello, co-founder and CEO of FileForms.Through this partnership, FileForms’ capabilities will be embedded across key Anchor Group brands, including:— eCredable: A leader in helping entrepreneurs and small businesses build personal and business credit— MyGig: The premier referral platform for business professionals— Best Money Moves: An award-winning financial wellness solution helping users manage their financial stress and strengthen their financial lives— Anchor Accounting Services: Premier accountants supporting thousands of small businesses with tax credit filings, bookkeeping and other necessary services."We are thrilled to have FileForms as a partner, and expect wide usage of its products and services by our customers," said Ryan Leggett, founder and CEO of The Anchor Group. “We believe many of their customers need the solutions we provide. We’re especially excited about our ability to help their customers build their business credit and take advantage of tax credits they might not have otherwise known about.”"Being able to offer access to the Anchor Group's ecosystem of financial services will greatly enhance FileForms' value to its customers while presenting a tremendous recurring revenue opportunity for affiliates looking for a value-add solution for business owners and professionals nationwide," added Tumminello.The partnership will focus on providing accessible compliance services to millions of professionals and small business owners, providing real value to the business leaders driving the next generation of economic growth.ABOUT FILEFORMSFileForms ( https://fileforms.com/ ) is a modern compliance platform built for professionals, side hustlers, and businesses of all sizes across the United States. Whether you're forming an LLC, filing annual reports or maintaining a local registered agent address, FileForms makes it easy to stay in good standing and avoid costly penalties. With state filing deadlines that vary and government portals that are often difficult to navigate, FileForms simplifies the process with an intuitive platform and expert support team, ensuring you never miss a deadline. If you're looking to form an LLC or file an Annual Report, FileForms can help: https://mygig.fileforms.com ABOUT THE ANCHOR GROUPThe Anchor Group (TAG) is a venture ecosystem consisting of AI, fintech, regtech and proptech solutions. We build, fund and scale category-defining companies that help businesses with everything from tax credits, compliance and credit access to payments, payroll and financing. We offer shared systems, operational leverage and category leadership across underserved sectors of the economy, empowering gig workers, solopreneurs, microbusinesses and institutional partners to grow smarter, faster and stronger. We invest in opportunities that scale impact capital. Connect with The Anchor Group on LinkedIn for updates on this and other partnerships.Media Contacts:Ilyce Glinkiglink@theanchorgroup.comPodcast requests: Alexa D’Agostino alexa@hydromediagroup.com

