CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of the Stony Brook University Program in Public Health’s MHA Program.

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of Stony Brook University, MHA for an eight-year term.

“The Stony Brook Medicine and Program in Public Health leadership congratulates the Masters of Health Administration faculty, staff, students , alumni, advisors and practitioners for their success with 8 years of accreditation renewal, the maximum awarded by CAHME. This is a great indicator of the extent to which the MHA at Stony Brook offers a solid competency-driven curriculum, and a high- quality faculty and professional staff to support student learning outcomes. We have an engaged network of healthcare leaders who advise the program, and employ our students and graduates,” said Lisa Benz Scott, PhD, FNAP, Executive Director, Program in Public Health at Stony Brook University.

“Achieving an 8-year CAHME renewal is a tremendous accomplishment. As the incoming MHA Director, I am excited to work alongside the faculty, staff, students, and alumni of this CAHME-accredited program," said Lesley E. Tomaszewski, PhD, MHA Director, Stony Brook University.

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredited programs have successfully navigated a careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Al Faber, Interim President and CEO of CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 160 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting thorough, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About Stony Brook University

Stony Brook University is New York’s flagship university and No. 1 public university. It is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. With more than 26,000 students, more than 3,000 faculty members, more than 225,000 alumni, a premier academic healthcare system and 18 NCAA Division I athletic programs, Stony Brook is a research-intensive distinguished center of innovation dedicated to addressing the world’s biggest challenges. The university embraces its mission to provide comprehensive undergraduate, graduate and professional education of the highest quality, and is ranked as the #58 overall university and #26 among public universities in the nation by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges listing. Fostering a commitment to academic research and intellectual endeavors, Stony Brook’s membership in the Association of American Universities (AAU) places it among the top 71 research institutions in North America. The university’s distinguished faculty have earned esteemed awards such as the Nobel Prize, Pulitzer Prize, Indianapolis Prize for animal conservation, Abel Prize, Fields Medal and the Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics. Stony Brook has the responsibility of co-managing Brookhaven National Laboratory for the U.S. Department of Energy — one of only eight universities with a role in running a national laboratory. In 2023, Stony Brook was named the anchor institution for The New York Climate Exchange on Governors Island in New York City. Providing economic growth for neighboring communities and the wider geographic region, the university totals an impressive $8.93 billion in increased economic output on Long Island. Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/stonybrooku/ and X@stonybrooku.

