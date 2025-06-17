Submit Release
Amy Jukes Joins TravelAbility as Strategic Advisor and Business Development Director

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Jukes is the founder of AmVarra Consulting, where she and her team provides fractional executive support and strategy to travel businesses around accessibility. With over 20 years of leadership experience, she has served as Chief Operating Officer at Sage Inclusion, a national accessibility firm, and as Executive Director of Anam Cara, a nonprofit dedicated to educational advocacy for students with disabilities.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Amy to our team as she brings invaluable expertise in business development that will help us scale inclusion to the next level,” said Jake Steinman, founder, TravelAbility. “Her extensive experience conducting 400 travel industry accessibility assessments—many funded by grants she and her team initiated—will help destinations strengthen their leadership in accessibility.”

Her expertise covers nonprofit leadership, tourism strategy, and accessibility implementation, including audits, training programs, and operational planning for cities, airports, and national organizations.

At TravelAbility, Amy will play a key role in expanding The Accessibility Playbook and forging partnerships that enable destinations to move beyond compliance and toward a true competitive advantage. She is deeply passionate about making inclusive tourism both practical and profitable.

