Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,933 in the last 365 days.

A new Slovenian language school opens at the Embassy of Slovenia in Washington for children from DC, Virginia, and Maryland

SLOVENIA, June 17 - The project is led by Ms. Mojca Mrak and is funded by the Government Office for Slovenians Abroad.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to the United States, Iztok Mirošič, welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of fostering connections and preserving the Slovenian language and heritage among younger generations in the United States.

At the first gathering, children were introduced to Slovenia and the Slovenian language, created postcards, and enjoyed a warm, creative atmosphere filled with connection and curiosity.

Regular classes will begin in September and will be held at the Embassy of Slovenia in Washington DC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A new Slovenian language school opens at the Embassy of Slovenia in Washington for children from DC, Virginia, and Maryland

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more