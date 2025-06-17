A new Slovenian language school opens at the Embassy of Slovenia in Washington for children from DC, Virginia, and Maryland

SLOVENIA, June 17 - The project is led by Ms. Mojca Mrak and is funded by the Government Office for Slovenians Abroad.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to the United States, Iztok Mirošič, welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of fostering connections and preserving the Slovenian language and heritage among younger generations in the United States.

At the first gathering, children were introduced to Slovenia and the Slovenian language, created postcards, and enjoyed a warm, creative atmosphere filled with connection and curiosity.

Regular classes will begin in September and will be held at the Embassy of Slovenia in Washington DC.