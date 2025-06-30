CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of the King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, MPH in HSM.

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditationl of King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences (KSAU-HS), MPH in HSM for a four-year term. This is the first MPH program outside North America to be CAHME accredited.

Dr. Ashraf Abu A'aqoulah, Program Director of the Master of Public Health in Health Systems Management Program, College of Public Health and Health Informatics, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences said “Achieving CAHME accreditation is a powerful affirmation of the quality and impact of our program,” Dr. A'aqoulah also mentioned “Our curriculum is designed to equip students with the strategic and analytical skills necessary to lead health systems effectively while keeping the focus on improving public health outcomes. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, staff, and students”.

Dr. Hanan Al Kadri, Dean of the College of Public Health and Health Informatics, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences highlighted the broader implications of the accreditation: “This recognition speaks to our commitment to excellence in public health education. It is not just about meeting standards; it’s about setting new benchmarks for developing competent healthcare leaders who can address emerging challenges in health systems management. We are immensely proud to be part of the CAHME-accredited community”.

Dr. Bandar Al-Knawy, President of King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, emphasized the strategic importance of the accreditation: “This milestone aligns seamlessly with our vision to build a healthcare workforce that is globally competent and locally impactful. It reinforces our commitment to advancing Saudi Vision 2030 by preparing leaders who are equipped to transform health systems and improve population health. Congratulations to the entire team at the College of Public Health and Health Informatics for this exceptional accomplishment”.

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredited programs have successfully navigated a careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Al Faber, Interim President and CEO of CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 164 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About Master of Public Health in Health Systems Management Program, College of Public Health and Health Informatics, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences.

For more information, visit https://ksau-hs.edu.sa/English/Colleges/Cphhi/Pages/Academics/MasterinHealthSystemsManagement.aspx.

