Motel 6 Celebrates Grand Opening of New Location in Hickory, NC

Motel 6 Hickory, NC Exterior Entrance

HICKORY, NC, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After finishing an extensive top to bottom renovation the new Motel 6 Hickory, NC opened on January 15, 2025. This brand-new location brings the renowned hospitality, affordability, and convenience of Motel 6 to a region celebrated for its Southern charm, thriving art scene, and stunning natural landscapes.The 35-room exterior corridor motel is G6 Hospitality’s latest upgrade to its economy segment and is less than one hour from Charlotte, NC.The proprietors possess extensive knowledge of the challenges and opportunities associated with opening a new property and have refined operational efficiencies to ensure their success. “Motel 6 Hickory, NC reflects our dedication to providing exceptional value while maintaining the high standards our guests have come to expect,” said Mr. Patel, Owner of Motel 6 Hickory, NC. “We are thrilled to open our doors in this wonderful community and look forward to continue welcoming visitors with our signature hospitality.”In keeping with Motel 6’s tradition of being pet-friendly, guests are welcome to bring their four-legged companions along for the journey. Motel 6 Hickory, NC also incorporates eco-conscious practices, including energy-efficient lighting and water-saving measures, to ensure a sustainable stay for environmentally mindful travelers.The fully renovated Motel 6 Hickory, NC guest rooms now feature new premium bedding & furnishings, modernized bathrooms, 50-in. TV’s, Free high-speed Wi-Fi, refrigerators and microwaves. Upgraded Rooms feature Kitchens with Full Size Refrigerators and Stove Tops. Property amenities include a brand new 24 hr. laundromat, 24 hr. coffee bar, BBQ Grills, early check-in and free parking with plenty of room for semi’s & trucks. Pets stay for free!

