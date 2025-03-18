Major Renovation & New Opening of La Quinta Inn Jacksonville/Mandarin, Florida

ZtxHospitality reopened the La Quinta Inn & Suites vy Wyndham Jacksonville/Mandarin, Florida on January 8, 2025.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After finishing a major multi-million dollar renovation ZtxHospitality reopened the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Jacksonville Mandarin , Florida on January 8, 2025. The 96-room, interior corridor hotel is Wyndham’s latest upgrade to its upper midscale segment and is close to the St Johns River.The major renovation of La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Jacksonville Mandarin underscores Wyndham’s focus on expanding their footprint in the upper midscale sector, which we believe provides us with opportunities for growth,” said Zan Patel, owner of the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Jacksonville Mandarin, Fl . “As experienced owners and operators, ZtxHospitality understands the challenges and opportunities associated with opening a new hotel and has perfected the operational efficiency to help them succeed.”Zan Patel, owner, La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Jacksonville Mandarin, Fl, said, “La Quinta’s retro-art deco design and contemporary accommodations such as friendly service, free breakfast and pet-friendly rooms meets the growing demand for mid-market options in unique, active and exciting urban areas.”The newly renovated La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Jacksonville Mandarin, FL features premium bedding, complimentary hot breakfast buffet, business/meeting facilities, fitness center, convenience store, 50-in. in-room TV and 24-hour coffee service.

