17 Physicians of Wake Orthopaedics Awarded As 2025 NC Top Docs

NC Top Docs has reviewed and approved seventeen physicians of Wake Orthopaedics for 2025.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wake Orthopaedics, recognized as an NC Top Docs practice, is the leading provider of expert orthopaedic care in the Raleigh, North Carolina area. The physicians at Wake Orthopaedics who have been reviewed and approved by NC Top Docs based on merit for 2025 include:Spine:Dr. Gurvinder DeolDr. Conor M. ReganTrauma:Dr. Sarat GangaDr. Timothy HarrisDr. Robert G. Howard JrDr. Kurt EhlertDr. Justin KaukDr. Neil ViningHand and Upper Extremity:Dr. Gaurav A. LutherDr. Casey D. JenkinsSports:Dr. Jonathan ChappellDr. Mark L. WoodFoot and Ankle:Dr. Corey ThompsonHip and Knee ReplacementDr. Curtis A. HansonDr. Michael R. RuffoloDr. Ronald Alan SummersPediatric OrthopedicsDr. Sami W. Mardam-BeyAt Wake Orthopaedics, the team of expert orthopaedic surgeons and specialists is committed to delivering the highest quality care to both pediatric and adult patients. They offer a broad spectrum of services, ranging from advanced diagnostic imaging and innovative treatments to minimally invasive and traditional procedures. With a focus on comprehensive rehabilitation, Wake Orthopaedics strives to help patients recover fully from fractures, joint replacements, sports injuries, and other musculoskeletal conditions, ensuring they return to the activities they enjoy with confidence.To learn more about this reviewed and approved NC Top Docs practice, please visit their website at https://wakeortho.com/

