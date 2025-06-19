GWU Online High School Class of 2025 Graduates with Honors, Ambition, and Ivy League Dreams

George Washington University Online High School will honor the accomplishments of its Class of 2025 during a virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 21

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Washington University Online High School (GWUOHS) will honor the accomplishments of its Class of 2025 during a virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 21 at 1 p.m. ET. The online event will recognize the hard work and dedication of students who have completed the school’s rigorous academic program, which emphasizes college preparation, personalized academic advising, and immersive experiences like the Capstone Project and Journeys Symposium.

This year’s graduating class includes standout students such as senior Bobby Malanga, a National Merit Scholarship finalist who achieved admission to his top-choice school—Fordham University—where he plans to enroll in the Gabelli School of Business this fall. Malanga, who enrolled at GWUOHS in middle school, credits the school’s flexibility and support in helping him unlock his full academic potential.

“GWUOHS was a game-changer for me,” said Malanga. “I was able to pursue my academic interests at my own pace, without being limited by traditional classroom schedules. The flexibility, combined with a rigorous curriculum and one-on-one support from teachers and advisors, helped me grow both intellectually and personally.”

Head of School Alison Mistretta will address the graduating class during the ceremony, reflecting on their journey and achievements.

“The Class of 2025 has demonstrated remarkable resilience, curiosity, and leadership throughout their time with us,” Mistretta said. “Our graduates are going on to some of the most prestigious colleges and universities in the country, and we are confident they will continue to make a difference in the world.”

GWUOHS, a premier online college preparatory high school, is known for preparing students for top-tier higher education institutions. Through a unique blend of live instruction, challenging coursework, and individualized academic advising, students are equipped with the skills and mindset to thrive in college and beyond.

The virtual ceremony will be livestreamed and open to family, friends, and members of the GWUOHS community to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2025. Adam Hawf, Superintendent of Stride schools, will attend the ceremony as commencement speaker. In addition, a few senior students will speak during graduation.

For more information about George Washington University Online High School and the Class of 2025 commencement, visit www.gwuohs.com.

About George Washington University Online High School

The George Washington University Online High School (GWUOHS) is an accredited, college-preparatory private school for motivated students in grades 8–12. Accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools and NCAA Approved, GWUOHS provides a rigorous online learning experience designed to prepare students for top-tier universities. Through small class sizes, personalized instruction, and a strong emphasis on leadership development, GWUOHS offers a distinctive academic journey in partnership with The George Washington University and powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand. Learn more at www.gwuohs.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.