Candice Kelly Joins iad Florida as Head of Constellation, Leading Expansion Across Tampa Bay

iad Florida proudly welcomes top Real Estate leader Candice Kelly as Head of Constellation for the Tampa Bay region.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iad Florida proudly welcomes top real estate leader Candice Kelly as Head of Constellation for the Tampa Bay region, where she will lead growth and agent development across the St. Pete and Greater Tampa Bay markets.Candice brings a bold vision and empowering energy along with a proven track record of helping to build high-performing agents and teams. She has demonstrated how authentic, purpose-driven leadership and transformative mentorship can elevate both agents and their businesses. Now, she’s leveraging iad’s international platform to expand her impact and help others do the same.Currently serving as a local and state Board Director for the real estate associations, Candice is widely respected for her leadership and influence. She also holds multiple leadership roles in community organizations that extend her impact beyond real estate, reflecting her belief that true leadership reaches outside the boundaries of profession. Known to many as “The Inspired Agent,” this Florida native and mom of four blends grit and grace with lived experience and purposeful action. She leads with heart and conviction, putting service at the center of everything she does. Her real estate journey has always been fueled by passion, purpose, and a professional approach, and she brings that same intentionality to her work with agents. Her mission is simple: to help agents build businesses thrive but are designed to support a life that is fulfilling and built to last.“This new role reflects everything I believe in, leadership with heart, growth with intention, and business rooted in service. I’ll continue to work side-by-side with my clients while also guiding agents to build purposeful, thriving businesses. Because when your work is aligned, every part of it fuels the other.” said Candice Kelly. “iad offers the platform, the tools, and the reach. I’m here to make sure Florida agents know how to use it and build something they’re proud of.”“We are excited to welcome Candice Kelly to our team,” said Chris Pflueger, Managing Director of iad Florida Real Estate. “Candice is the ideal professional to launch iad in the St Pete/Tampa Bay market. Her extensive experience recognized leadership and demonstrated ability to build and grow real estate teams will provide the foundation for our continued growth in Florida. Candice’s well-known focus on mentoring and supportingagents align with the values, collaboration, and community iad is built on”.

