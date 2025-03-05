Reese Stewart Joins iad Florida Real Estate, Bringing 30 Years of Experience in the Industry

Reese Stewart

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iad Florida Real Estate is excited to announce that seasoned Real Estate professional Reese Stewart has joined its growing team of agents. With 29 years of experience at RE/MAX, Stewart brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will significantly contribute to the success of iad Florida and it's agents.In welcoming Stewart, iad Florida’s leadership emphasized the importance of growth and innovation in Real Estate. Stewart is enthusiastic about joining iad, "One of the main things that I like about iad is the future growth of the company in the U.S. As you know, I spent 29 years with my previous network, and I enjoyed being part of its growth since 1996. I see nothing but growth and momentum with iad and I want to be a contributor as much as I can."Stewart's proven track record in the industry includes successful sales strategies, client relationship management, team leadership, and Real Estate brokerage. Stewart brings additional, unique value to iad with his established Stewart School of Real Estate offering the following courses; pre-licensing, post licensing and continuing education. As a licensed provider for the National Association of REALTORS(NAR) Center for REALTORDevelopment (CRD), Stewart School of Real Estate offers numerous NAR designation and certification courses. His experience aligns perfectly with iad's mission to revolutionize the Real Estate landscape through technology, on-going mentorship for agents, and the ability to grow a sellable asset with the industry’s most profitable revenue sharing model. iad agents in 8 countries make use of this when they decide to retire from Real Estate.Stewart has ambitious, future plans as he joins iad. These include growing his own team of agents by leveraging his extensive network and his experience mentoring new agents. Stewart commented "I believe in the power of teamwork and collaboration. I want to build a team that focuses on shared success, where each member can thrive and achieve their personal goals." His vision includes fostering a supportive environment emphasizing continuous professional development, ensuring that agents feel empowered and equipped to excel in their careers."We are thrilled to welcome Reese to our team," said Chris Pflueger, Managing Director of iad Florida Real Estate. "His extensive background and reputation in the Real Estate market, coupled with his commitment to fostering growth will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and impact throughout Florida. Reese's plans to build and mentor a team align perfectly with our values of collaboration and community." As iad Florida continues to grow, we can expect to welcome more industry veterans who are determined to leverage their experience and success for career growth, wealth building and a realistic plan to securely retire from the profession.About iad Real Estateiad is one of the largest and fastest growing cloud-based players in international Real Estate, with more than 20,000 agents throughout Europe, Mexico, and the United States, with its launch in Florida. Established in 2008, the iad model is based upon both technology and training – face to face and virtually. iad has revolutionized the world of Real Estate wherever it has been established by embodying a universal model that meets the same aspirations everywhere in the world.For more information, please contact:

