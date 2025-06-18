K12 Private Academy’s Class of 2025 Celebrates Graduation with Acceptances to 147 Colleges

K12 Private Academy, an online private school serving students worldwide, will celebrate its Class of 2025 during a virtual graduation ceremony Friday, June 20

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K12 Private Academy (K12PA), a college- and career-preparatory online private school serving students worldwide, will celebrate its Class of 2025 during a virtual graduation ceremony on Friday, June 20, at 2 p.m. ET.

The ceremony will recognize the achievements of this year’s graduates, who represent a diverse range of academic and personal goals. The Class of 2025 earned 147 college acceptances to 147 unique institutions, including Boston University, American University, Brandeis University, Arizona State University and Brigham Young University.

“This year’s graduating class has embraced the flexibility of online learning while pursuing ambitious futures,” said Leslie Smith, executive director and head of school at K12 Private Academy. “They are not only academically prepared, but they’ve also taken advantage of the many opportunities we offer to explore careers, earn college credits and develop real-world skills.”

K12 Private Academy is designed to help students prepare for what comes after high school—whether that is college, career or other pathways. Many graduates participated in dual enrollment programs, allowing them to earn college credit while still in high school. Others completed career-focused coursework in fields such as health care, business, information technology and digital media, as well as work-based learning experiences like virtual job shadowing and project-based internships.

Students also engaged in a wide range of extracurricular opportunities including student government, National Honor Society, service clubs and the school’s competitive e-sports league.

“Our goal is to provide a well-rounded, personalized education that supports students’ aspirations and helps them succeed,” Smith said. “The Class of 2025 is ready to take the next step, and we are incredibly proud of all they have achieved.”

The virtual ceremony will include student speakers and remarks from school leadership. Families and friends from across the country and around the world will join to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates.

To learn more about K12 Private Academy or to view the Class of 2025 graduation ceremony, visit https://k12privateacademy.com.

About K12 Private Academy

K12 Private Academy is an accredited online private school offering college and career preparatory education for students in PreK through 12th grade. Recognized as a diploma-granting institution by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement and accredited by Cognia, K12 Private Academy provides high-quality curriculum, and a flexible education model geared for meeting students' individual schedules, learning pace and styles. Many courses meet NCAA eligibility requirements, and multiple start dates are available for full-time and part-time enrollment. Learn more at www.k12privateacademy.com.

