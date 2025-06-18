CRITERION HCM CREATES AN OASIS AT SHRM 2025: A PLACE TO RECHARGE, RECONNECT, AND RETHINK HR

Criterion HCM at SHRM 25 Criterion HCM at SHRM 25 ch.ai Criterion HCM SHRM 25 meet us

HR Leaders Invited to Recharge Their Feet, Devices, and HR Platforms at Booth #2139

We wanted to create something different: a place where HR leaders can catch their breath, recharge, and explore how modern HR tech can make their lives easier.” — Sunil Reddy, Criterion CEO

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Criterion, the human capital management platform that HR professionals actually love, is redefining the expo experience at this year’s SHRM Annual Conference & Expo ( SHRM25 ). From June 29 to July 2 in San Diego, Criterion invites HR leaders to discover a refreshing retreat in the heart of the show floor—a Hawaiian-themed HR Oasis at Booth #2139.Designed with the needs of today’s overworked HR professionals in mind, the Criterion HR Oasis is a space to recharge your batteries, rest your feet, and rethink your HR platform “We know SHRM is a hub of ideas, energy, and non-stop movement—but it’s also a marathon for HR leaders,” said Sunil Reddy, CEO of Criterion HCM. “We wanted to create something different: a place where HR leaders can catch their breath, recharge, and explore how modern HR tech can make their lives easier.”A Multi-Sensory Experience for Modern HR LeadersAt the Criterion booth, SHRM attendees will experience:- An HR Oasis Lounge – Comfortable seating, device charging stations, and Hawaiian leis to take the relaxation vibe with you- Live Demos – See how Criterion’s unified platform (HR, payroll, and talent engagement) simplifies the complex- Daily Giveaways – Enter to win premium noise-canceling headphones (AirPods Max or Bose noise canceling headphones—your choice)- AI in Action – Discover ch.ai, Criterion’s intelligent assistant, powering predictive insights, workflow automation, and compliance alertsDesigned for the SHRM25 AudienceWith SHRM’s 25,000+ attendees focused on AI in HR, compliance readiness, employee engagement, and inclusive leadership, Criterion is aligning every touchpoint to their priorities:• AI & Tech Leaders: See how ch.ai delivers ROI with real-time, actionable insights• Compliance-Focused Pros: Explore multi-state, union, and public-sector solutions built to scale• Culture Builders: Learn how Criterion enhances onboarding, L&D, and DEIB from day one• C-Suite Executives: Discover what 95% satisfaction and 100% uptime feels like in an HR platform“Whether you’re looking for better retention, regulatory resilience, or a system your team will actually love to use—we built Criterion for you,” Reddy added.Criterion HCM will be live at Booth #2139 throughout SHRM25. Attendees are encouraged to stop by for demos, conversation, and a few well-earned minutes of tranquility amid the expo bustle.About CriterionCriterion HCM offers an HR platform people actually love, combining built-in flexibility with a commitment to your unique needs.Our purpose-built platform enhanced by ch.ai - our unique AI capability - seamlessly adapts to your organization's specific challenges, delivering a unified, intuitive, and powerful user experience. With a focus on realized ROI, Criterion HCM simplifies complex HR tasks, boosts efficiency, and ensures customer satisfaction. We proudly serve over 500 enterprise customers across 10+ countries, achieving a 95% satisfaction rate and 100% uptime. Discover the Criterion HCM difference and transform your HR processes today.Visit us at: www.criterionhcm.com

