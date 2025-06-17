EGLE joins EPA and local leaders at revitalized Superfund site bringing jobs, tourism and economic growth to the region

HOUGHTON, Mich.— Today, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Director Phil Roos and U.S. EPA Region 5 Director Anne Vogel joined state and local leaders and project partners for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the official opening of the Keweenaw Waters Resort—a 25-acre waterfront campground featuring sustainably built-cabins and RV and tent sites. The resort sits on the former site of the Michigan Smelter Tailings, one of several locations in Houghton County designated for cleanup under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Superfund Program.

“This project shows what’s possible when we commit to restoring communities that were once written off,” said EGLE Director Roos. “This portion of the Torch Lake site was once among the most contaminated in Michigan. Today, it’s supporting local jobs, drawing in visitors and protecting the environment for future generations. It’s a powerful example of how long-term investment in environmental restoration creates real opportunities when government, residents and businesses come together.”

The event highlighted the long-term collaboration and investment that made the redevelopment possible. Following remarks, attendees participated in a walking tour of the resort grounds—once the site of industrial contamination along the Keweenaw Waterway, now is home to cabins, campsites and recreational amenities that are drawing visitors and economic activity to the region.

“Transforming pollution hotspots into tourist destinations like the Keweenaw Waters Resort is the kind of outcome that EPA strives for,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Anne Vogel. “EPA is honored to bring clean water, land, and air—and economic opportunity—to this scenic Michigan community.”

Developer Derek Bradway of Bradway Enterprises brought a new vision to life on the shores of the Keweenaw Waterway, something that was unthinkable decades ago. The Keweenaw Waters Resort spans 25 acres and includes 24 sustainably constructed cabins and 89 RV and tent sites. A swimming beach, fishing dock and nature boardwalk are currently in development.

"This beautiful development has received a lot of local support as well as positive reviews from our guests,” said Derek Bradway, Keweenaw Water Resorts site developer. “It is a testimony of what can be done when all parties, national, state and local can align with the private sector. Because of the work done by the EGLE and EPA, sites like this are ready to be put back into use, for everyone's benefit."

The former Michigan Smelter Tailings site was added to the EPA’s National Priorities List (NPL) in 1986 due to severe soil and water contamination. The overall greater Torch Lake Superfund Site cleanup began circa September 1998 and was managed by EGLE’s Superfund Section and EPA Region 5 and included excavating hazardous materials, covering more than 800 acres of contaminated ground with engineered soil and vegetation and establishing long-term monitoring and site controls. EGLE and EPA continue to inspect and maintain the broader Torch Lake site, which includes 13 designated cleanup zones across Houghton County.

Since 1985, EGLE has partnered with the EPA under the Superfund law—formally the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA)—to assess and clean up the nation’s most hazardous sites. Across Michigan, 22 Superfund sites have been cleaned up, while 65 sites are in the process of being cleaned up.

For more information on EGLE’s efforts to support communities through environmental cleanup and redevelopment, visit our remediation and redevelopment division page.