Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Southerland, & Rep. Faison Announce $12,230 in TOP Grant Funding for Cocke Co. Libraries

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Steve Southerland, and State Rep. Jeremy Faison today announced $12,230 in Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant funding for libraries in Cocke County.

Specifically, Parrottsville Community Library will receive $7,575 to help cover the cost of digital literacy instructors, Wi-Fi hotspots, and internal internet connections. Additionally, $4,655 in funding has been awarded to Stokely Memorial Library for assistance with digital literacy instruction and upgrades to Wi-Fi hotspots.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Public libraries foster lifelong learning opportunities,” said Sen. Southerland. “These grants will ensure our libraries continue to offer valuable services and programs for citizens in Cocke County.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at a library facility.

“The role our public libraries play in shaping outcomes within our community and across Tennessee cannot be overstated,” said Rep. Faison. “These grants will enhance essential programs and resources that enrich the lives of all Cocke County residents. I’m grateful to the dedicated library staff and leaders who continue to serve and strengthen our community.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

###

