Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Harshbarger, Rep. Crawford, Rep. Hulsey, & Rep. Hill Announce $34,037 in TOP Grant Funding for Sullivan County Libraries

June 17, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Bobby Harshbarger, State Rep. John Crawford, State Rep. Bud Hulsey, and State Rep. Timothy Hill today announced $34,037 in Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant funding for libraries in Sullivan County.

Specifically, Bristol Public Library will receive $17,448 to help cover the cost of digital literacy instructors and Wi-Fi hotspots. Kingsport Public Library has been awarded $4,080 to assist with the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots, and Sullivan County Public Library will also receive $12,509 for assistance with Wi-Fi hotspots and internal internet connections.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Libraries are vital institutions that provide access to information, technology, and educational opportunities,” said Sen. Harshbarger. “This funding will help our local facilities maintain and expand critical services to address needs in Sullivan County.”

Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at a library facility.

“Libraries provide foundational resources that transform the academic trajectories of current and future generations,” said Rep. Crawford, Rep. Hulsey, and Rep. Hill in a joint statement. “These grants will help our libraries equip citizens with the tools needed for success in our modern world. We congratulate our local library officials for helping secure these significant investments.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

###