Annual Regional Mentor Trainings Available to Maine Educators This Summer 

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for our updated annual regional Mentor Trainings, designed to equip Maine educators with the tools, knowledge, and community connections needed to mentor new educators or those new to their school administrative unit (SAU).



These trainings are free, with four training dates and locations scheduled throughout the month of August (all of which run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.):

Please use the hyperlinks below to register for the session in which you are interested:

Registration closes on July 21. A maximum of 50 participants will be allowed per location, and a minimum of 12 participants is required in order to run a session. Those who register will receive confirmation of their registration and specific location details several weeks prior to their training.



What’s New?

The Mentor Trainings build upon prior collaborative work with teacher leaders, administrators, and higher education partners and incorporate the latest research and best practices in mentoring. Designed with direct input from educators, these trainings follow a scaffolded approach to provide a more personalized learning experience.



Training Format

One-day, in-person session

Two virtual follow-up sessions (two hours each, later in the year)

Contact hours awarded for all training components

Training offered at no cost

Additional Benefits

Access to a Mentor Community of Practice through EnGiNE for ongoing support, networking, and resource sharing with mentors throughout the state

Updated materials and resources available for SAUs to use locally with new mentors

Testimonials from Participants in 2024-2025



“This will help me to start a mentorship off on the right foot. Thank you!”



“It is never too late to invest in the success of future teachers! Be proactive and engage others before they leave the system.”



“As a result of the training, I better understand:

Different ways to support new educators and to help them feel confident and successful.

How to ask questions to guide rather than just tell them what to do.

That building relationships with our mentees is crucial to mentoring.”

With questions about this year’s Mentor Trainings, please contact Christina O’Neal, PhD, Maine DOE Educator Excellence Coordinator, at christina.l.oneal@maine.gov.



