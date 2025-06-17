Jamón ConsorcioSerrano Brings Centuries-Old Tradition to Modern Palates at Summer Fancy Food Show 2025

Doreen Colondres, Special Campaign Ambassador European Union Consorcio Serrano Jamon Jamón ConsorcioSerrano Ham

Featuring Educational Sessions Emphasizing Artisanal Craftsmanship and Culinary Applications

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamón ConsorcioSerrano, a benchmark for quality Serrano ham, will participate in the upcoming Summer Fancy Food Show, taking place June 29 to July 1 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. The brand hosts two educational master classes featuring a professional ham carver, offering attendees insight into the history, production, and culinary applications of this Protected Designation ham. All programming will take place within the ICEX pavilion at Booth B233.Organized by the Specialty Food Association, the Summer Fancy Food Show is the largest B2B specialty food trade show in North America, attracting thousands of retailers, importers, distributors, and foodservice professionals in search of premium global products.Chef and wine educator Doreen Colondres, Special Campaign Ambassador for Jamón ConsorcioSerrano, will lead the master classes and serve as a spokesperson throughout the event. While a live cooking demonstration is still being considered, the current format includes interactive tastings and a deep dive into the artisanal methods that define the brand."Representing Jamón ConsorcioSerrano at this impressive industry event is an honor,” says Colondres. “As a chef and educator, it’s a joy to share the traditions, flavors, and soul of Spain with colleagues and professionals who truly value quality and craftsmanship."A fixture in European culinary tradition, Jamón ConsorcioSerrano is recognized globally for its commitment to slow, natural curing processes, strict quality standards, and traceability. The Consorcio seal guarantees the ham has been cured for a minimum of 12 months selected by hand and meets rigorous sensory and production criteria."Representing Jamón ConsorcioSerrano is deeply meaningful to me both personally and professionally,” adds Colondres. “It’s an opportunity to connect with chefs, buyers, and educators eager to understand the story behind Jamón Serrano — beyond the charcuterie board. Personally, it reflects the values I live by in the kitchen: authenticity, quality, and cultural pride."The United States remains a growing market for Jamón ConsorcioSerrano. According to 2024 trade figures, U.S. imports of cured ham rose more than 23% year over year, reinforcing interest in traditionally produced, premium European products."It is an honor to actively participate in promoting a product of great quality and tradition like quality Spanish Serrano ham” says Álvaro Díaz de Liaño, the Director of Marketing and Promotion at the Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español. My commitment is to work with the utmost rigor and professionalism to contribute to the dissemination of this emblematic product."Event Details:Dates: June 29 – July 1, 2025Location: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York CityBooth: ICEX Pavilion, Booth B233Master Classes: Two sessions led by Chef Doreen Colondres and a professional carverCooking Demo: Pending final approvalMedia Opportunities:Doreen Colondres will be available for interviews and photo opportunities before, during, and after the Show. To arrange media interviews or request additional information, please contact rene@ivoice.agencyAbout ConsorcioSerrano: Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español is a distinguished association dedicated to promoting the highest quality Serrano ham. Established in 1990, this entity was formed to uphold the traditional methods and rigorous standards of Serrano ham production, ensuring that every piece meets strict quality criteria. The association represents a significant portion of Serrano ham industry, including many leading producers and exporters. The Jamón ConsorcioSerrano quality seal guarantees that consumers receive products that embody the rich heritage and exceptional taste of authentic Serrano ham. Through continuous efforts in promotion and education, this institution aims to enhance global recognition and appreciation for this iconic product.EUROPEAN PROMOTION CAMPAIGN: In 2024, the European Promotion Program for D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano was launched. The goal is to increase the competitiveness, consumption, and awareness of the high production standards of European Union agricultural products in the U.S.

