Maryland Food Center Authority Board of Directors Appoints Katie Zenk as Executive Director

June 17, 2025

JESSUP, MD (June 17, 2025) – The Maryland Food Center Authority (MFCA) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Katie Zenk as the Authority’s new Executive Director, effective August 13, 2025.

Experienced in food systems, agricultural economics, and public policy, Zenk most recently served in key leadership roles at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, including Senior Advisor to the Secretary and Deputy Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs. Her background spans both the public and private sectors, including work on Capitol Hill and with agricultural cooperatives, where she led federal policy efforts to strengthen food supply chains and support producers.

Zenk succeeds longtime Executive Director Dr. Don Darnall, who retired earlier this year after more than 30 years of service. Under Darnall’s leadership, MFCA grew into a critical hub for Maryland’s food distribution system and a model of public-private sector collaboration.

“Katie will keep the Food Center Authority moving forward with the solid team already in place in Jessup,” said Gail Yeiser, Chair of the MFCA Board of Directors. “We are looking forward to her leadership and the fresh perspective she brings as we continue building on the Authority’s success.”

The Maryland Food Center Authority serves as a vital public-private partner dedicated to strengthening Maryland’s food infrastructure. As the developer and operator of the Maryland Food Center in Jessup—a centralized hub for food distribution—the MFCA plays a key role in ensuring the state’s food supply is safe, efficient, and sustainable.

“Katie’s national experience and passion for sustainable food systems will benefit Maryland’s economy, food security, and communities,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “We’re thrilled to welcome her leadership.”

Zenk was selected following a comprehensive search and multi-phase interview process conducted by a hiring committee made up of members of Maryland Food Center Authority Board of Directors, including the Board Chair, University of Maryland, the Comptroller and other Cabinet Members.

“I am incredibly excited about the appointment of Katie Zenk as the Food Center Authority’s new leader,” said Comptroller Brooke Lierman. “She brings the right set of skills and experiences to lead the next chapter of this unique and special organization in our state.”

“Katie Zenk’s extensive expertise and forward-thinking approach stood out during the selection process,” said Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “I’m proud to welcome her as Executive Director and excited to see how she will build on Maryland Food Center Authority’s strong foundation, and guide them into an exciting new era.”

Under Zenk’s leadership, the MFCA will continue to focus on developing and maintaining modern, sanitary, and economically viable food distribution facilities. With a mission to support food security and economic vitality across the state, the MFCA aims to be a national model for innovation and excellence in food infrastructure.

About Katie Zenk

Katie Zenk is an established leader in food and agriculture policy. Most recently, she held senior roles within the U.S. Department of Agriculture, serving as Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Agriculture and as Deputy Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs. In these roles, she provided strategic counsel and led deployment of major federal investments to combat hunger and strengthen agricultural supply chains.

Her previous experience includes serving as Staff Director for the U.S. House Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture, where she played a key role in the development of the 2018 Farm Bill. In the private sector, Katie managed federal policy for Land O’Lakes, Inc., representing farmer-owned business interests before Congress and regulatory agencies.

She holds an M.S. in Agricultural Economics from Purdue University, an M.B.A. from Indiana University, and a B.S. in Applied Economics from the University of Minnesota. Katie was raised on a family farm in Danube, Minn., and now lives in Howard County with her husband and daughter.

About the Maryland Food Center Authority

The Maryland Food Center Authority (MFCA) is dedicated to combining the best in public and private efforts to plan, develop, and manage regional food industry facilities throughout Maryland. Through projects such as the Maryland Food Center in Jessup, the MFCA fosters job creation, business development, and long-term food security.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Peggy Torres

Executive Projects Coordinator

ptorre@mfca.info, 410-924-7142