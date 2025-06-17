25 Years After His Passing, Alan Hovhaness’s Timeless Music Resonates with New Listeners and Loyal Fans

Alan Hovhaness-Fujihara, Schwarz and Hinako Alan Hovhaness-Fujihara Orchestra Alan Hovhaness-Fujihara at the xylophone

In honor of the 25th anniversary, celebrations include a forthcoming memoir by his late wife, special events, and the announcement of newly uncovered symphonies

Alan Hovhaness never wrote music to fit in. He wrote what he believed.” — Bill Holst

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year marks the 25th anniversary of the passing of Alan Hovhaness (1911–2000), a singular force in 20th-century music. Often considered unconventional and visionary, he was deeply committed to forging a path outside prevailing trends. His compositions, often described as mystical, meditative, and culturally expansive, stood apart from the serialist movements of his era. Long considered an iconoclast for embracing modal melodies, ancient traditions, and a transcendent aesthetic, Hovhaness’s legacy is now experiencing a powerful resurgence.From community events to a forthcoming memoir based on the writings of his late wife, Hinako Fujihara Hovhaness, the anniversary year offers time to reflect on the composer’s enduring influence. It also invites new listeners to discover the music that once defied convention.Alan’s stepson and memoir curator, Bill Holst, says, “Alan Hovhaness never wrote music to fit in. He wrote what he believed. That’s why his work endures and why my late mother and his wife considered him one of the greatest composers of the 20th century.”Adding to the excitement is the discovery of unpublished symphonies and handwritten scores recently found in the family’s basement. Holst and his wife are currently archiving the materials, which include never-before-seen compositions. Although the timeline for publication of the music is still being determined, the discovery raises the possibility that orchestras may one day perform these long-lost works, offering audiences a chance to hear new music from Hovhaness decades after his passing.The 25th anniversary serves as a cultural invitation to revisit Hovhaness’s body of work, which spans more than 500 compositions—including 67 symphonies. Though lauded by audiences and championed by select conductors, his music was often overlooked by critics and institutions during his lifetime for resisting the dominant styles of serialism and avant-garde modernism.Conductor Gerard Schwarz, who has recorded Hovhaness’s work extensively—including Mysterious Mountain with the All-Star Orchestra—notes that the composer was never part of a movement, which both isolated him and preserved his originality.“He didn’t write to impress anyone. He wrote what he believed,” says Schwarz. “That’s why his work endures. People still feel the emotional force of his music.”Emotional resonance may be why new generations are tuning in to Hovhaness for the first time. For those unfamiliar with his music, Schwarz recommends starting with shorter pieces like “Prayer of St. Gregory” or selected moments from “Mysterious Mountain,” which are compositions that embody Hovhaness’s blend of sacred serenity and worldly openness.The forthcoming memoir is titled “Alan Hovhaness: Unveiling One of the Great Composers of the 20th Century,” and is based on intimate writings and poems by the late Hinako Fujihara Hovhaness and co-authored by her son, Bill Holst. It is published by Peanut Butter Publishing and scheduled to release October 2025.“There’s still more to uncover,” says Holst. “Alan’s music has always carried a sense of mystery—and that spirit continues as we explore what he left behind.”The book is available in hardcover for pre-order on Amazon and review copies may be requested through NetGalley Title: Alan Hovhaness: Unveiling One of the Great Composers of the 20th CenturyHardcover ISBN: 978-1-59849-381-8Price: $39.95Events and announcements in honor of the 25th anniversary will be shared in the months ahead. They include:• A potential embassy celebration in Washington, D.C.• Music-focused events in Seattle, the composer’s longtime home• Collaborations with major classical music outlets and institutionsAbout Alan HovhanessAlan Hovhaness (1911–2000) was an American composer known for a large and stylistically diverse body of work, including more than 500 compositions of those 67 symphonies. His music often blended Western classical forms with Armenian liturgical influences, Asian and Indian musical elements, and unconventional instrumentation. Over the course of his career, Hovhaness collaborated with or was recognized by notable figures including guitarist Carlos Santana, who reinterpreted Mysterious Mountain on his Oneness album, and Indian sitarist Ravi Shankar, for whom Hovhaness composed a sitar and orchestra piece. In 1963, he was honored at the White House by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy as one of six American composers. His work remains part of contemporary discussions and performances across diverse musical communities. Visit the official website to learn more.About Hinako Fujihara HovhanessHinako Fujihara Hovhaness (1932–2022) was a Japanese-born coloratura soprano, music publisher, and the wife of composer Alan Hovhaness. A performer with the Seattle Opera, she met Alan in 1973 and became not only his muse but also his business partner. Hinako founded and managed the Hovhaness-Fujihara Music Company, through which she oversaw the publishing, promotion, and global distribution of Alan’s works. As Executive Producer, she coordinated dozens of acclaimed recordings with labels including Naxos, Telarc, and Delos, and contributed liner notes and artwork featuring her mother’s paintings. Her memoir preserves the story of their love, life in music, and her decades-long commitment to cementing Alan Hovhaness’s legacy among the greats.

