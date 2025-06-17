Build Connections at Public Fishing Events

If you’re not sure how to get started, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) encourages you to check out the list of Public Fishing Events happening across the state.

“Fishing with your child is a great opportunity to connect with them and create incredible memories for both of you,” says Scott Robinson, WRD Chief of Fisheries. “If you aren’t sure how to get started, plan to attend a public fishing event. Volunteers and staff organizing the event are focused on helping you and your family have a great experience and develop a love for fishing before you try to ‘tackle’ it on your own.”

Public Fishing Events are held primarily in the spring and summer across Georgia on both public and private waterways, typically at locations with high catch rates to ensure a fun, successful experience for new anglers. Many events feature on-site volunteers ready to assist beginners, and some even offer extras like lunch or snacks, prizes, and educational activities. Participants are encouraged to bring essentials such as sunscreen, hats, water bottles, and a positive attitude. For those new to fishing, many events provide basic gear and hands-on help with baiting hooks, casting lines, and untangling knots. Whether you're an experienced angler or trying it for the first time, these events are designed to make your day on the water easy, enjoyable, and memorable.

These fishing events are sponsored by multiple partners, such as counties and municipalities, conservation groups, and more. WRD co-sponsors many events by providing catfish or trout to improve fishing, educational materials for participants, and guidance for sponsors.

Check out these great resources:

Fishing with Kids: Visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/KidsFishing to find tips on fishing with kids, recommended places to go fish with children, and a “kid’s first fish certificate.”

Finding Fishing Events: Visit GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com and select “Events and Learning Opportunities” to search for events near you.

For more on fishing in Georgia, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources.

