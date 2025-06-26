What Fishing Slam Are You Targeting in 2025?

Is it gonna be a Bass or Trout Slam for you in 2025?

If a challenge helps motivate you to get outside, it’s time to target the Georgia Bass Slam or the Georgia Trout Slam (or both), says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (GADNR WRD).

In Georgia, a “Slam” is earned by anglers who meet a specific fishing challenge within a calendar year. Which one are you up for first?

Trout Slam: To complete the Trout Slam, anglers must catch all three trout species found in Georgia (rainbow, brown, brook) within the same year. Participants must submit photos and basic catch information for verification. Successful Slammers receive a special Trout Slam sticker and are automatically entered into the annual grand prize drawing. For more information and to access the submission form, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/trout-slam.

Bass Slam: To complete a Bass Slam, anglers must catch any five of the following ten black bass species found in Georgia: largemouth, smallmouth, shoal, Suwannee, spotted, redeye, Chattahoochee, Tallapoosa, Altamaha, and Bartram’s bass. Fish must be legally caught in Georgia waters where you have permission to fish or from boundary waters under a reciprocal license agreement. Length limits apply—fish must meet legal size limits or be at least eight inches long if no limit is specified. Anglers must submit clear photos, including at least one photo with the angler holding the fish and a side photo showing the fish’s length. Submission details must include the angler’s name, DNR Customer Number, fish length (weight optional), county, and water body. Send entries to Georgia.BassSlam@dnr.ga.gov. Complete rules and additional information can be found at BassSlam.com.

Successful Bass Slammers receive a personalized certificate, two passes to the Go Fish Education Center, and special stickers to display their accomplishment. Anglers also are recognized on the Bass Slam webpage and may be featured on social media. All successful submissions are entered into a drawing for an annual grand prize.

Ready to take on the challenge? Visit BassSlam.com or GeorgiaWildlife.com/trout-slam to get started.

