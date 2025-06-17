Idaho Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region to host 3rd annual blood drive in August

Have you ever wondered how one simple act could save someone's life?

Donating blood is simple, fast, and convenient. The process can take as little as 45 minutes but can make a lifelong difference for someone else.

Idaho Fish and Game staff are proud to live and work in many communities throughout the Magic Valley Region. To show our support, we invite our neighbors to join us by donating blood at our 3rd annual blood drive on Thursday, August 14, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome.

Appointments are required, but signing up is easy! Just go to www.redcrossblood.org and sign up using FishGame to register, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Our goal is to provide 46 donations of blood to the American Red Cross.

For more information, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.