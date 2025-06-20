Sodium Chlorate Market to Grow to USD 1.94 Billion by 2035, Expanding at 4.1% CAGR

Sodium Chlorate Market

Analysis of Sodium Chlorate Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea

MD, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global sodium chlorate market will evolve steadily at a 4.1% compound annual growth rate between 2025 and 2035, as Fact.MR estimates. Its size in 2025 was USD 1.3 billion and will grow to USD 1.94 billion by 2035. It is powered by the demand for the pulp and paper segment, particularly in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and Latin America. It remains a critical raw material used to produce chlorine dioxide, but the most common bleaching chemical that is effective and sustainable according to the available sustainability objectives.The industry has been reshaped in recent years by COVID-19-induced supply chain failures, primarily in North American and South Asian regions. As the economy recovered, there was increased capacity expansion and tech advancement in chlorate manufacturing.Energy efficiency, for instance, has been a foremost concern for manufacturers in the context of enormous power requirements for the electrolysis process. Firms are heavily investing in cleaner energy sources and automation of processes to ensure operational competitiveness and adherence to increasingly stringent environmental regulations.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyMarket in China forecast to lead Asia-Pacific demand, driven by pulp and paper industry growth.Bleaching agents application to channel the majority of revenue due to paper industry demand.Winning StrategyKey players in the sodium chlorate market are focusing on organic growth strategies, such as capacity expansions and collaborations with paper and pulp manufacturers, to strengthen their market foothold. Investments in eco-friendly production processes and innovations in bleaching technologies are also prominent.For instance:In 2020, Kemira completed the expansion of its sodium chlorate production facility in South Carolina, USA, to meet growing regional demand.Nouryon signed a long-term supply agreement with Suzano in 2023 to support a new eucalyptus pulp mill in Brazil, investing in a sodium chlorate manufacturing facility at the site.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Industry NewsIn April 2022, ERCO Worldwide completed a capacity expansion at its Buckingham plant in Canada, increasing sodium chlorate production by 5,000 tons per year.In 2023, Nouryon signed a 10-year agreement with Metsä Fibre to supply sodium chlorate for a new bioproduct mill in Kemi, Finland, reinforcing its position in Europe.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sodium chlorate market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030.The study provides essential insights into the market based on type (crystalline, amorphous), application (bleaching agents, herbicides, oxidizing agents, other applications), and end-use industry (paper & pulp industry, chemical industry, mining industry, other end-use industries), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East & Africa).Key Companies ProfiledArkema S.A.NouryonKemira OyjERCO WorldwideChemfab Alkalis LimitedTronoxShree ChloratesLantai IndustryExplore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global vehicle roadside assistance market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033. The market is valued at US$ 25 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 40 billion by the end of 2033.The mobile imaging services market is predicted to grow at a steady CAGR of 3.9% during the projected period of 2022 to 2032. The mobile imaging services market share is estimated to be worth more than US$ 2.7 Billion by 2032, increasing from US$ 1.8 Billion in 2021.About Fact.MRWe are a trusted research partner of 80% of Fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

