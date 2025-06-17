Veteran-Owned Edoc Service, Inc. Earns NVBDC Certification & Expands Digital Compliance Tools with Scriptus and ePoster

Edoc Service Veteran Owned Business

Edoc Service, Inc. now a NVBDC-certified veteran-owned business by the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC).

This NVBDC certification isn’t just a label—it’s a reflection of the core values we live by.” — Jim Mullaney, CEO of Edoc Service

WEST CHESTER , OH, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edoc Service, Inc., a 100% virtual and now NVBDC-certified veteran-owned business, is proud to announce its official recognition by the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC). This prestigious certification verifies Edoc’s status as a veteran-owned company and strengthens its position within supplier diversity networks across the country.Founded in 1997 by Jim Mullaney, a United States Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam, Edoc Service has spent nearly three decades helping organizations modernize through secure, cloud-based business solutions.Edoc’s expanding portfolio includes: Scriptus : A HIPAA-compliant transcription solution designed for medical and business professionals. Scriptus delivers accurate, timely documentation services with a U.S.-based transcription team averaging over 18 years of experience. ePoster : A cutting-edge digital labor law poster platform that helps businesses stay compliant in all 50 states—especially useful for companies with remote or hybrid employees. Employers can now distribute and track poster compliance with centralized online access.“This NVBDC certification isn’t just a label—it’s a reflection of the core values we live by,” said Jim Mullaney, Founder and President of Edoc Service, Inc. “My time in the Marine Corps instilled a deep respect for discipline, integrity, and service. That same mindset has shaped how we work, how we innovate, and how we support our clients every day.”The NVBDC is the leading nationally recognized third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses, ensuring that corporations and government agencies can confidently engage verified veteran suppliers.“As a veteran-owned company, this milestone reinforces our mission of trust, reliability, and remote-first innovation. Whether it’s through Scriptus in healthcare or ePoster in HR compliance, we’re helping clients meet today’s demands while honoring the values that built this company from day one.”

