Prime Commercial Property Available in Monroe, Ohio

20,534 SF Turnkey Office & Warehouse Facility at 60 Overbrook Drive

MONROE, OH, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A premier commercial asset at 60 Overbrook Drive in Monroe, Ohio, is now available for sale or lease. This 20,534-square-foot facility presents a rare opportunity to own or occupy a fully built-out, move-in-ready space in one of Southwest Ohio’s fastest-growing commercial corridors.Why This is a Prime Property:60 Overbrook Drive offers unmatched operational readiness, modern infrastructure, and strategic positioning along the critical I-75 corridor — placing it equidistant between Cincinnati and Dayton. Its turnkey office and warehouse setup, ample power infrastructure, and flexible zoning make it highly adaptable to a wide range of industries. Surrounded by major distribution centers and retail destinations, it is perfectly positioned to support regional operations, logistics, and executive headquarters alike.📍 Property Overview:Total Size: 20,534 SF | Lot Size: 2.17 acresYear Built: 2005 | Zoning: General Commercial (GC)Office Space (15,599 SF):21 private offices4 conference rooms2 large collaborative areasBreakroom, media room, and dedicated tech infrastructure spacesWarehouse Space (4,935 SF):Fully climate-controlledHigh ceilings, 2 loading docksIdeal for light manufacturing, storage, or distributionPower Infrastructure:Three industrial-grade backup generatorsParking:Ample onsite parking with a 4.87/1,000 SF ratioStatus: Vacant – immediate occupancy🌍 Location Advantage: Monroe, OHStrategically located off Interstate 75, Monroe serves as a vital logistics and business hub for both the Cincinnati and Dayton metro areas. The city continues to attract corporate investment thanks to its accessible infrastructure and growing population.Key Advantages:30 minutes from downtown Cincinnati and DaytonProximity to Amazon, Kroger, and Home Depot distribution centersAccess to a skilled labor force from Butler and Warren CountiesNear top regional attractions like Cincinnati Premium Outlets and Miami Valley Gaming🏢 Ideal Uses:Regional or National HeadquartersTechnology/Data Center or R&D LabMedical or Government AdministrationCall Center or Back-Office OperationsLogistics, Storage, or Distribution Hub💰 Asking Price:$3,399,999 (equivalent to $165.58/SF)📞 Contact:Licensed Real Estate Agent – eXp Realty📱 (323)-994-9346📧 luana@luanaking.comAbout eXp Realty:eXp Realty is a global, cloud-based real estate brokerage committed to innovation, technology, and client service. With a network of top-tier agents and cutting-edge tools, eXp empowers buyers, sellers, and investors to achieve their real estate goals with confidence.🎥 Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/APivOtT8Oho

