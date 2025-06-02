Submit Release
Prime Commercial Property Available in Monroe, Ohio

20,534 SF Turnkey Office & Warehouse Facility at 60 Overbrook Drive

MONROE, OH, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A premier commercial asset at 60 Overbrook Drive in Monroe, Ohio, is now available for sale or lease. This 20,534-square-foot facility presents a rare opportunity to own or occupy a fully built-out, move-in-ready space in one of Southwest Ohio’s fastest-growing commercial corridors.

Why This is a Prime Property:
60 Overbrook Drive offers unmatched operational readiness, modern infrastructure, and strategic positioning along the critical I-75 corridor — placing it equidistant between Cincinnati and Dayton. Its turnkey office and warehouse setup, ample power infrastructure, and flexible zoning make it highly adaptable to a wide range of industries. Surrounded by major distribution centers and retail destinations, it is perfectly positioned to support regional operations, logistics, and executive headquarters alike.

📍 Property Overview:
Total Size: 20,534 SF | Lot Size: 2.17 acres
Year Built: 2005 | Zoning: General Commercial (GC)
Office Space (15,599 SF):
21 private offices
4 conference rooms
2 large collaborative areas
Breakroom, media room, and dedicated tech infrastructure spaces
Warehouse Space (4,935 SF):
Fully climate-controlled
High ceilings, 2 loading docks
Ideal for light manufacturing, storage, or distribution
Power Infrastructure:
Three industrial-grade backup generators
Parking:
Ample onsite parking with a 4.87/1,000 SF ratio
Status: Vacant – immediate occupancy

🌍 Location Advantage: Monroe, OH
Strategically located off Interstate 75, Monroe serves as a vital logistics and business hub for both the Cincinnati and Dayton metro areas. The city continues to attract corporate investment thanks to its accessible infrastructure and growing population.
Key Advantages:
30 minutes from downtown Cincinnati and Dayton
Proximity to Amazon, Kroger, and Home Depot distribution centers
Access to a skilled labor force from Butler and Warren Counties
Near top regional attractions like Cincinnati Premium Outlets and Miami Valley Gaming

🏢 Ideal Uses:
Regional or National Headquarters
Technology/Data Center or R&D Lab
Medical or Government Administration
Call Center or Back-Office Operations
Logistics, Storage, or Distribution Hub

💰 Asking Price:
$3,399,999 (equivalent to $165.58/SF)
📞 Contact:
Luana King
Licensed Real Estate Agent – eXp Realty
📱 (323)-994-9346
📧 luana@luanaking.com
🌐 www.luanarealestateking.com

About eXp Realty:
eXp Realty is a global, cloud-based real estate brokerage committed to innovation, technology, and client service. With a network of top-tier agents and cutting-edge tools, eXp empowers buyers, sellers, and investors to achieve their real estate goals with confidence.
🎥 Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/APivOtT8Oho

Luana King
eXp Realty
+1 323-994-9346
Virtual Tour

