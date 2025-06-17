Diligence Care Plus Expands ADHD Testing in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, Empowering Families and Individuals

Eric Efuetngu, DNP, FNP-C, APRN from Diligence Care Plus Diligence Care Plus Helps Patients of All Ages with ADHD Diagnosis and Treatment Diligence Care Plus Helps Families with ADHD Creyos Testing

New ADHD Testing Services Now Available in San Bernardino & Riverside Counties – Supporting Mental Health & Family Wellness

We want families and individuals in the Inland Empire to know that help is available. With the right diagnosis and care, people of all ages can live more organized, confident, and empowered lives.” — Eric Efuetngu, DNP, FNP-C, APRN

SAN BERNADINO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diligence Care Plus, a trusted leader in mental health services, is proud to announce the expansion of its comprehensive ADHD testing and treatment programs across San Bernardino and Riverside counties. By combining compassionate care with clinical excellence, Diligence Care Plus is helping individuals of all ages—especially adolescents and adults—receive the support they need to manage Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) ADHD affects millions of Americans, yet it often goes undiagnosed—particularly in girls, women, and adults whose symptoms may present differently than the commonly recognized behaviors seen in young boys. Diligence Care Plus is committed to changing that. “Many adolescents and adults go through life undiagnosed and misunderstood,” says Eric Efuetngu, DNP, FNP-C, APRN, founder of Diligence Care Plus. “We want families and individuals in the Inland Empire to know that help is available. ADHD doesn’t have to be a lifelong struggle—it can be understood, managed, and treated. With the right diagnosis and care plan, people of all ages can live more organized, confident, and empowered lives.”A Thoughtful and Thorough Evaluation ProcessUnlike one-size-fits-all approaches, ADHD testing at Diligence Care Plus is a comprehensive evaluation process designed to accurately assess each individual’s unique experience. Diagnosis often includes:Clinical interviews and self-reportsInput from teachers, parents, or family membersBehavioral assessments and standardized questionnairesA review of medical history, school records, and lifestyle habitsThis meticulous approach ensures an accurate diagnosis while ruling out other possible conditions that may mimic or coexist with ADHD symptoms.\Where Can I Get an Objective ADHD Test?Diligence Care Plus is proud to offer its patients the Creyos Health Cognitive Test, an advanced online brain health assessment that objectively measures core cognitive functions, including memory, attention, reasoning, and verbal abilities. This cutting-edge tool combines proprietary digital tasks with standardized behavioral health questionnaires, offering valuable data to support a provider’s clinical assessment. It helps rule in or out ADHD and guides more precise, individualized treatment planning.Supporting Local Families and ChildrenADHD is often first noticed in childhood, when schoolwork and social dynamics begin to reveal attention challenges, hyperactivity, or impulsivity. But early signs—such as difficulty following instructions, forgetfulness, or poor organization—are sometimes misattributed to laziness or disobedience.Diligence Care Plus encourages parents in San Bernardino and Riverside to trust their instincts if they suspect something is off. A professional ADHD evaluation can be a game changer, not only for academic success but also for a child’s emotional health and long-term development.“Getting your child evaluated is not about labeling them,” says Efuetngu. “It’s about giving them the tools and support they need to thrive in their own unique way.”Addressing ADHD in Adults and WomenADHD doesn’t end with childhood. Adults with undiagnosed ADHD often experience chronic disorganization, missed deadlines, impulsive decision-making, and strained relationships. For women and girls, the symptoms can be more internalized, manifesting as anxiety, emotional dysregulation, and low self-esteem, which often leads to misdiagnosis or being overlooked altogether.Diligence Care Plus’ ADHD services for adults include private, respectful evaluations and treatment plans tailored to each person’s lifestyle, work demands, and health needs.Tailored Treatments That WorkADHD treatment at Diligence Care Plus is personalized, combining medication management (when appropriate), behavioral therapy, lifestyle coaching, and ongoing support. Each plan is carefully built after an initial 45-minute consultation, with 15 to 30-minute follow-ups available to monitor progress and adjust care.Key benefits of ADHD treatment include:Improved focus and attentionEnhanced time management and organizationBetter emotional regulationIncreased confidence and self-esteemReduction in anxiety and daily overwhelmWhether it’s a teen struggling in school, a college student falling behind, or an adult juggling work and family demands, Diligence Care Plus provides flexible, judgment-free care that fits real life.Flexible and Accessible CareRecognizing the busy lives of modern families and working professionals, Diligence Care Plus offers:Evening and weekend appointmentsTelehealth services from the comfort of your homeEasy online scheduling and reschedulingThis patient-centered approach removes barriers to care and makes it easier for individuals to get the help they need—on their terms.A Commitment to the Inland EmpireAs a community-driven provider, Diligence Care Plus proudly serves San Bernardino, Riverside, and surrounding cities, working hand-in-hand with schools, pediatricians, and families to build a healthier, more mentally resilient region.For more information about ADHD testing and treatment, or to schedule an evaluation, visit www.diligencecareplus.com or call (909) 276-1198.About Diligence Care PlusDiligence Care Plus is a leading mental health provider offering psychiatric evaluation, medication management, and therapeutic support. Our team of board-certified providers delivers high-quality care with a compassionate, personalized approach. We specialize in ADHD, anxiety, depression, and a wide range of mental health concerns affecting children, teens, and adults.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.