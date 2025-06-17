Medallia Launches New Corporate Office in Fairfax

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that Medallia is investing $2 million to expand operations in existing Tysons office space. Medallia is a customer and employee experience management company that provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to help organizations gather, analyze, and act on feedback from customers and employees in real time. The project will create 100 jobs.

“We are proud that Medallia is expanding their footprint in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Their investment not only brings 100 quality jobs to Virginia but also reflects our reputation as a hub for innovative, tech-driven businesses. By helping organizations improve how they listen to and support their employees and customers, Medallia is setting a strong example of how technology can enhance workplace culture and performance.”

“We look forward to the positive impact Medallia will have both locally and across the industry,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “This expansion underscores the strength of our region’s tech ecosystem and Virginia’s ability to bring new opportunities to our highly skilled workforce.”

“With its strategic location, highly skilled workforce, and strong infrastructure, Virginia offers the ideal location for Medallia’s new office space and we are so thrilled to expand into Tysons,” said Medallia CEO Mark Bishof. “We’re especially excited about the opportunities this new space will create for collaboration among our teams and our customers in the region. As the global leader of customer and employee experience, we look forward to enabling organizations, in the area and across the globe, to capture and unify customer and employee insights across every touchpoint, empowering them to consistently deliver on their brand promise”

Medallia is a market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. The company’s enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive business actions and outcomes.

Medallia will occupy 31,360 square feet at Tysons Tower, a 579,646-square-foot Class A office property and the tallest building in Tysons.

“I am pleased that Medallia will be expanding their operations here in Tysons,” said Senator Saddam Salim. “Our ecosystem of innovative businesses and world-class tech talent makes Tysons one of the premier locations in the United States to start and grow a business, and the new jobs created by Medallia’s expansion will help keep this vital sector of Virginia’s economy thriving. I look forward to the continued success of Medallia and their employees here in the Commonwealth.”

“I want to congratulate Medallia, Inc. for their continued growth and success here in Fairfax County,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “This investment reflects the strength of Fairfax County’s innovation ecosystem and reinforces our position as the economic engine of the Commonwealth of Virginia. By growing their operations here, Medallia is creating high-quality jobs, advancing deep tech innovation, and contributing to the continued diversification of our regional economy.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Medallia’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.